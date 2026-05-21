A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, covering various topics such as politics, technology, environment, and more.

In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remains. The GOP 's YOLO caucus is small but growing.

That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda. Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void. SpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag.

Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages.

Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo. Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon.

How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUU. A Buddhist hall in Western Japan known for housing an ‘eternal flame’ that has been burning for over 1,000 years caught fire and burned to the ground on Miyajima Island.

An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War GOP YOLO Caucus Stephen Colbert Spacex Initial Public Offering Live Frog Dog Statue Mental Health Democrats The Villages Kansas Farmers Weather Extremes Bundibugyo Virus AI Buddhist Hall Long Island Rail Road U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement U.S. Steel’S Clairton Coke Works

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