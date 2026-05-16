Latest News Headlines

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Oklahoma woman discovers husband was a Canadian man who faked his death 37 years earlier in a barn fire, Long Island Rail Road workers go on strike, leaving 330,000 commuters without service on the busiest US rail line, Waymo driverless cars overrun Atlanta neighborhood, circling cul-de-sacs and alarming families with kids, Former Christian school teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to child seduction charge, Alex Murdaugh retrial could bring potential death penalty as AG says 'all our legal options are on the table', Viral businessman who allegedly bragged about wealth charged in federal endangered species harassment case, First Tren de Aragua gang member extradited to US on historic terrorism charges appears before Houston judge, Maine governor travels to fiery lumber mill explosion in Searsmont, at least 11 injured, FBI brings Iraqi man accused of coordinating nearly 20 terror attacks in Europe to face trial in New York, Cartel creep among 25 illegal immigrants caught turning scenic forests into lawless hideouts, police say, IED near Alabama reservoir detonated after officials warn of 'unprecedented' critical infrastructure threat, Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 15, 2026, Criminal profiler reveals 'extremely rare' red flag in case of suspected serial killer migrant in Texas, Lead prosecutor in Murdaugh case says 'genie is out of the bottle' in retrial, Trump-backed Senate candidate Rep Julia Letlow says the president’s endorsement ‘means everything in this race.

Oklahoma woman discovers husband was a Canadian man who faked his death 37 years earlier in a barn fire, Long Island Rail Road workers go on strike, leaving 330,000 commuters without service on the busiest US rail line, Waymo driverless cars overrun Atlanta neighborhood, circling cul-de-sacs and alarming families with kids, Former Christian school teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to child seduction charge, Alex Murdaugh retrial could bring potential death penalty as AG says 'all our legal options are on the table', Viral businessman who allegedly bragged about wealth charged in federal endangered species harassment case, First Tren de Aragua gang member extradited to US on historic terrorism charges appears before Houston judge, Maine governor travels to fiery lumber mill explosion in Searsmont, at least 11 injured, FBI brings Iraqi man accused of coordinating nearly 20 terror attacks in Europe to face trial in New York, Cartel creep among 25 illegal immigrants caught turning scenic forests into lawless hideouts, police say, IED near Alabama reservoir detonated after officials warn of 'unprecedented' critical infrastructure threat, Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 15, 2026, Criminal profiler reveals 'extremely rare' red flag in case of suspected serial killer migrant in Texas, Lead prosecutor in Murdaugh case says 'genie is out of the bottle' in retrial, Trump-backed Senate candidate Rep Julia Letlow says the president’s endorsement ‘means everything in this race





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