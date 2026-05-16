Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news headlines, categorized and summarized for easy reading.

The Pentagon has halted deployments to Poland and Germany to reduce troop numbers in Europe, according to AP sources. Long Island Rail Road workers have gone on strike, causing the busiest US commuter rail system to halt.

The Supreme Court has rejected Virginia's bid to restore a congressional map that favors Democrats. What to know about the investigation into Memphis forward Brandon Clarke's death. John Travolta was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Powell's tenure as Fed chair was marked by a fight for independence while trying to tame inflation.

A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. One million bees caused bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Two men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. In an era when workers are returning to offices, here's how Dropbox is making remote jobs work.

A photo captures the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran. California, Nevada, and Arizona have announced a temporary plan to save water from the Colorado River. Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years. By changing women's lives, the pill changed the nation.

Such great heights: They're tall, they're proud - and they're getting together. Journey of a lifetime: A US teen Buddhist lama is now a monk studying in the Himalayan foothills. Trump has suspended a package of arms for Taiwan after a summit aimed at stabilizing US-China ties. The Afternoon Wire reports that the Texas high court rejected the removal of Democratic lawmakers who led a quorum break over redistricting.

The FBI has offered a $200,000 reward to catch an ex-Air Force specialist wanted on espionage charges in Iran. The Golden Knights have docked a second-round pick and fined John Tortorella $100K for breaking media rules. Powell's tenure as Fed chair was marked by a fight for independence while trying to tame inflation. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals.

One million bees caused bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Two men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. In an era when workers are returning to offices, here's how Dropbox is making remote jobs work. A photo captures the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran.

California, Nevada, and Arizona have announced a temporary plan to save water from the Colorado River. Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years. By changing women's lives, the pill changed the nation. Such great heights: They're tall, they're proud - and they're getting together.

Journey of a lifetime: A US teen Buddhist lama is now a monk studying in the Himalayan foothills. Trump has suspended a package of arms for Taiwan after a summit aimed at stabilizing US-China ties





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pentagon Deployments Poland Germany Strike Supreme Court Virginia Congressional Map Memphis Forward John Travolta Palme D'or Fed Chair Inflation Workers Returning To Offices Dropbox Colorado River Pediatrics Group Recess Changing Women's Lives Viral Phenomenon Bees Tennessee Highway Ramp Record Africa California Nevada Arizona Suspended Package Of Arms Ex-Air Force Specialist Espionage Charges Golden Knights John Tortorella Media Rules Powell's Tenure Argentina Young People Animals Environmental Toll Conflict Tehran Colorado River Pediatrics Group Recess Changing Women's Lives Viral Phenomenon Bees Tennessee Highway Ramp Record Africa California Nevada Arizona Suspended Package Of Arms Ex-Air Force Specialist Espionage Charges Golden Knights John Tortorella Media Rules Powell's Tenure

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