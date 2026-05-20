Latest News Headlines (2000 characters max)

This text contains the latest news headlines from a variety of topics, including politics, sports, entertainment, technology, and more.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them, San Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI says, Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund, Wembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finals, Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B, stocks fall further from their records after bond markets crank up the pressure, Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa, How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner, The World in Pictures, US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care, Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children, Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2





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Animal Welfare Groups South African Zoo Elephants Sued To Move Them Jan. 6 Rioters Wembanyama Reports Diplomat NCAA Kenneth Cole Renewable Energy Dietland Mary Berry The Great Gatsby The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

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