Latest News: HBO Sets Production for The Last of Us Season 3

HBO is preparing for the future with numerous projects, having already wrapped up seasons of The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms before delving into The Last of Us Season 3. The new season will center around Abby, as captured in the first images released earlier this week. The series, inspired by the popular game, adapted by Craig Mazin, also stars Kyrianna Kratter. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting season.

HBO has a lot in the works for next year after wrapping up new seasons of The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but the streamer is also hard at work filming the next season of its sci-fi series that has racked up over 90 million views.

HBO released the second season of The Last of Us back in 2025, continuing the story first set in motion by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in Season 1 back in 2023. Cameras are officially rolling on The Last of Us Season 3, which will adapt the second half of The Last of Us Part II, centered around Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever).

The first images of Abby and Lev (played by Skeleton Crew’s Kyrianna Kratter) surfaced online earlier this week as production reached a key stage. The Last of Us is inspired by the Naughty Dog game from Neil Druckmann, who worked with Craig Mazin on the first two seasons of the series





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HBO The Last Of Us Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey The Last Of Us Season 3 Abby Cinematography Production Naughty Dog Game Neil Druckmann Craig Mazin

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