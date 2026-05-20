Latest News Articles in English

A collection of the latest news articles covering topics such as animal welfare, wildfires, elections, and entertainment.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation Movie Review : 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut The market powerful enough to sway stocks and Trump is rumbling again Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about i





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Animal Welfare Arizona Wildfire California Wildfire Depressed Elephants Elephants In South Africa US Election Movie Review Pacfic Markets Night Owl And Heart New York Warehouse

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A List of News ArticlesAnimal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them. More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes. LIVE Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup. Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B. Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. One photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran. US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows. Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, as of May 20, 2026.

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