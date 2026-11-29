The latest update on San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King's free agency is concerning for a team looking to rebuild their rotation.

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King celebrates with San Diego Padres right fielder Jase Bowen after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectgoing into this offseason, but it is safe to say they have not been met as Major League Baseball nears angoing into 2027, not many expected the canvas to still be the same shade of nothingness as the end of November nears. , there is one key name that has been linked to San Diego all offseason long, in large part because he has spent the last three seasons with the Padres, totaling a 3.15 ERA in that span.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael King was the lone bright spot of a rotation that was severely lacking in 2026, putting up just the fourth-fewest innings in baseball. His 3.21 ERA across a career-high 185 innings of work only improved in October, dialing in a 0.64 mark across his 14 total innings. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the two sides have unsurprisingly been in talks, but that doesn't necessarily mean a deal is imminent.