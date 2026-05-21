Latest Love Manga 'Scores No. 1 in E-Chance Manga Ranking,' Actor's First Photobook Jumps to No. 11 with Film Release

Discusses the boost in popularity for a love manga series after its recent volume topped the monthly e-Chance rankings, as well as the jump in popularity and sales for an actor's first photobook following the release of the live-action film adaptation of the novel.

The latest volume of the popular love story between Yuki, a deaf college student, and her upperclassman Itsuomi has reached the number 1 spot in the monthly e-Chance rankings.

This is a significant achievement for the series, which was on the fifth position last week and currently holds the third spot in the monthly top 5. The series celebrates its 40th anniversary of serialization in the Booksellers’ Award. As per Billboard Japan Book Hot 100, it ranks as the number 1 title in social media and number 2 in subscriptions.

Actor Keita Machida’s first photobook in six years is now at number 11, just after its theatrical release on May 15 of the live-action feature film adaptation of the novel. The book won the Mystery Writers of Japan Award for Best Novel and Short Story in 2023. The e-Chance and Billboard Japan Book Hot 100 charts combine sales, e-books, subscriptions and social media activity. The top 10 chart captures the ranking from May 11 to May 17. (The excerpts from this text are intended for analysis purpose only.





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