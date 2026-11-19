U.S. Latter-day Saints commonly wear CTR (Choose the Right) jewelry and lean right when they vote. But in the recent midterms, more and more of them chose the left and voted for Democrats. Maybe they should switch to CTL rings.

The Mormon Land newsletter is The Salt Lake Tribune’s weekly highlight reel of news in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Join us on Patreon to receive ad-free podcast episodes, the full newsletter and access to all of our religion content. CTL During the midterms, unlike in the hymn “Choose the Right,” more and more Latter-day Saints chose the left. Stat geek Ryan Burge points, for instance, to this postelection tidbit: The most heavily Latter-day Saint counties nationwide, he reports in a social media post , shifted “big time” toward Democrats in congressional contests.

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“The average Utah race,” Burge writes, “swung 29 points to the left between 2024 and 2026. ” The blue-tinged political pivots ranged from more than 32 percentage points in Utah’s 2nd District to nearly 8 percentage points in Arizona’s 2nd District . In these top 10 districts, however, Republicans ultimately won all but one: Latter-day Saint Democrat Ben McAdams cruised to victory in Utah’s newly configured 1st District.

Burge’s figures drew more than a hundred comments. Here is a sampling: • “I’m glad we have less allegiance to party and more allegiance to principle in our church. ” • “Soooooo... LDS is now pro abortion, pro child mutilation, pro open borders and 100% anti-American?

What in the world is going on with the Mormons? ” • “LDS voters were never sold on Trump-style politics, and a 29-point swing in Utah means we can’t take the Mountain West for granted anymore. ’ • “Mormons are actually conservatives, not the authoritarian trashy party the Republicans have become. ” • “Latter-day Saints can actually vote for Democrats.

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Wow. ” We wrote previously about members riding the blue wave. Maybe more members should switch from CTR to CTL rings. Latest ‘Mormon Land’ podcast: LDS officeholder at center of election furor Lt.

Gov. Deidre Henderson, a Latter-day Saint who oversees Utah’s elections, explains why she stood up to the Trump administration and why she sees the recent midterms as a victory for democracy. Listen to the podcast . View it on YouTube .

‘We rejoice’ The governing First Presidency issued its annual Christmas message — online and on video : “As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ this Christmas season, we joyfully declare with the heavenly hosts of old, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men. ’ .

“We rejoice that Jehovah, the Firstborn Son of Heavenly Father in the spirit, was willing to become the Father’s Only Begotten Son in the flesh. The joy and peace associated with his birth reflect the ultimate joy and peace he offers us through his infinite Atonement.

“As we give thanks for him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill. May we follow the example of Jesus Christ, the ‘Prince of Peace’ , becoming peacemakers in our hearts, homes and communities. ” Around the world • In its 24th year, the church’s annual Latin American culture celebration, “Luz de las Naciones” , drew tens of thousands of attendees to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on back-to-back nights.

A cast of 1,000 artists donned traditional clothing to stage music and dances from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and Venezuela.

“This show has ... connected me to Jesus Christ,” dancer Annaleah Thurber said in a news release , “by feeling his love through dance, through other people’s culture and through sharing that love with others as well. ” Church President Dallin Oaks, who attended the opening night production, called it a “ beautiful example of our unity as children of God.

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” • Hey, parents, the revised edition of illustrated “ New Testament Stories ” is now available — in print and online — just in time for Christmas and for the church’s 2027 study of that biblical book.

“There is a joyful spirit that permeates this book,” Primary General President Rosemary Chibota said in a news release . “You can sense it in the simple text, see it in the bright, delightful images, and especially see it in the countenance of the Savior as he interacts with children.

” Animated videos of the stories include original scores from composer Kendra Lowe , who hopes kids, including her own, will watch them “over and over” and “have a greater love for Jesus and Heavenly Father and all of the people within the scriptures. ” • A new church documentary , titled “Faith in Every Footstep,” helped mark Remembrance Sunday, the United Kingdom’s annual commemoration honoring the service and sacrifice of military members and civilians in World War I, World War II and subsequent conflicts.

The 32-minute film, available on YouTube , looks back at WWII through the lens of a Latter-day Saint family. • The First Presidency Christmas Devotional will be livestreamed Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Mountain time. From The Tribune • Those big red Giving Machines are back — and bigger than ever — for Christmastime. • The church takes to social media to teach children how to stop and report unwanted touching.

• The brother of apostle D. Todd Christofferson has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually explicit letters to a Utah girl. • Affordable apartments and town homes emerge where a longtime church gym used to sit . • Attending an international journalism conference in Morocco, senior Tribune religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack reinforced her appreciation of accurate, balanced, nuanced, truthful, respectful and responsible reporting on faith.

• Tribune reporter Mark Eddington , meanwhile, didn’t have a religious epiphany during his pilgrimage along Spain’s famed Camino de Santiago, but he did walk away with deepened humility and gratitude for the beauties of the planet and the people who inhabit it. • A proposed data center on land leased from a church ranch takes strides forward. Would it, ultimately, help or hurt a rural Texas community?

• A 19-year-old missionary has died in the Philippines, the fourth publicly reported missionary death in three months.