Take a moment and consider the toughest regional imaginable for the 2027 NCAA Tournament and it may part of the latest projection.

With Michigan State and Denver dropping in the college hockey rankings, they could potentially end up in the same NCAA region with a top seed like Michigan.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt’s the Thanksgiving edition of bracketology in college hockey as most men’s teams are about one-third through the regular season that will go into March. Coming off a shakeup in the polls, the projected pairings look a lot different from just a week ago.

Also read Is Purdue Too Low in Latest Bracketology From ESPN?

For those who have been following bracketology so far, our methodology has not been the same as what the NCAA selection committee will do, using the National Collegiate Percentage Index to determine the at-large teams and seedings of the 16-team field, at least not yet. For our purposes the teams atop the conference standings get the automatic bids , NPI is used to determine the at-large teams, but polls for seedings.

We’ll switch over sometime in the near future, when the NPI is a little more reflective of what’s happening as a whole on the ice. To further explain why, we’ll include what strictly using NPI at this point would mean for projected tournament pairings.

First, the automatic qualifiers, teams currently leading their respective conferences: Step one, our automatic qualifiers, teams currently in first place in their respective conferences: Army ; Wisconsin ; Augustana ; Yale ; Providence ; and Minnesota Duluth . Vermont is actually tied with Providence atop Hockey East with 21 points, but the Friars get the nod because they have three more regulation wins , and have played two fewer league games.

You remember that the first few bracketology projections we did this season had the teams predicted to win their leagues in preseason polls as the automatic bids. Providence is the only favorite to be leading at this point.

Second, the 10 at-large teams, per NPI: Dartmouth, Michigan, Quinnipiac, Michigan State, North Dakota, Miami, Northeastern, Western Michigan, Michigan Tech and reigning national champion Denver. In this scenario the polls would have it, in order: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Dartmouth, Augustana, Denver, Quinnipiac, Providence, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Michigan Tech, Miami, Army, Northeastern and Yale. The regional locations, from East to West, are Springfield, Mass. , Hartford, Conn, , Springfield, Mass , Fargo, N.D.

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, and Loveland, Colo. . Two come into play here. The 2027 Men's Frozen Four will be held at Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Our initial bracket, with the No. 1-overall seed’s regional paired with No. 4 for the potential matchup in the Frozen Four semifinals.1-Minnesota Duluth vs. 4-Army; 2-Augusta vs. 3-Western Michigan There was only one snag, Miami, this is why it’s bolded. Teams from the same conference can’t play in the first round, and the RedHawks can’t be moved out of their tier to preserve bracket integrity.

Consequently, a three-way swap is made among the 4-seeds, and Miami actually moves down two slots in the bracket since it can’t play UMD either. It goes right into this scenario’s version of the Group of Death, like when the World Cup has an insanely tough grouping. What else do you call Michigan, Denver and Michigan State, playing in elevated Loveland?

We add out locations, which could luck out in terms of local attendance draws, and have our projected bracket:Loveland: 1-Michigan vs. 4-Miami; 2-Denver vs. 3-Michigan State Now to throw an extra wrench, and how the NPI is still getting up to speed as every team starts with the same baseline in strength of schedule, etc., here’s how the pairings would look with the same 16-team field. Springfield: 1-Wisconsin vs. 4- Western Michigan; 2-Providence vs 3-MiamiLoveland: 1-Augustana vs. 4- Denver; 2-Minnesota Duluth vs. 3-Northeastern Three switches had to be made.

On the third tier, Northeastern can’t face Providence in the first round, so it switches with Miami. On the fourth tier, Yale can’t play Dartmouth, but it can’t swap with Denver because it would be in the same regional with the other host, UND. Michigan Tech can’t face Augustana either, so Denver slides up and plays Augustana.

Yeah, let’s just say that the NPI brackets need to be sent back to the kitchen as it’s the food equivalent to still being somewhat raw. For those wondering, here was last week’s bracketology projection, which demonstrates just how much things can change in just seven days:Fargo: 1- Wisconsin vs. 4-Army; 2-North Dakota vs. 3- AugustanaThe NPI has two extra weeks of data in general, but we’re still going with having the automatic bids filled by the current conference leaders: Penn State , Clarkson , Northeastern , Franklin Pierce , Ohio State .

The next six per NPI make up the 11-team field: Minnesota, Princeton, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Quinnipiac and Cornell. Again, we’re using rankings for the seedings, with the Frozen Four set for Duluth, Minn. , March 21-23. Because the selection committee wants to avoid first-round matchups from the same conference it would want to avoid Cornell vs. Quinnipiac and swap the bottom teams.

Marton Nemes scored two goals, Peter Kramer had one and Lukas Swedin made 24 saves as Bentley earned its first ever win over Harvard, 3-0. Jake Sloan had two goals including a short-hander, Adam Zlnka also scored and Jacob Steinman allowed one goal with 25 saves as Bowling Green defeated Notre Dame for the first time since 2019. The U.S. Collegiate Selects completed the initial 25-man roster with the addition Dartmouth senior goaltender Emmett Croteau.

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The U.S. open play at the 2026 Spengler Cup on Saturday, Dec. 26 against Frölunda HC of Sweden. Recruiting update: Center Mason Walker, who currently plays for Sudbury , committed to play for St. Lawrence in 2028. The 2026 U.S. Women's National Sled Hockey Team Opened the World Para Ice Hockey Championship with 10-0 victory over host Australia. Kelsey DiClaudio had two goals and four assists as Team USA outshot Australia 29-0.

Jack Eichel and rookie Trevor Connelly both scored two goals as the Las Vegas won at Edmonton 5-3 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the NHL has 14 scheduled games Wednesday before the entire league takes Thursday off. November 25, 1930: The Philadelphia Quakers notched their first win by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. They went 4-36-4 during their only NHL season.

November 25, 1951: Chicago Blackhawks assistant trainer and former NHL goaltender Moe Roberts had to suit up after Harry Lumley suffered an injury and couldn’t continue. He didn’t allow a goal, but Detroit still won 5-2. Roberts was 45 at the time and is still the oldest goaltender to play in an NHL game. November 25, 1967: Minnesota goaltender Robb Stauber was born in Duluth.

November 25, 1975: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden notched his 22nd career shutout during a 4-0 Montreal victory against the Atlanta Flames. He finished his career with 46.

November 25, 1987: Former Minnesota center Aaron Broten had two goals and three assists as New Jersey won 8-7 in overtime in Edmonton to become the second team in NHL history to finish last overall one season and then beat the reining Stanley Cup Champs in their first two meetings the next season. November 25, 1992: Former Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso scored 29 seconds into a 3-1 victory over New Jersey to set a franchise record for fastest goal at the start of a game.

He added a second goal as Ottawa snapped a 0-20-1 winless streak. November 25, 2012: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish announced his retirement after 722 NHL games over 12 seasons and with seven different teams. November 25, 2022: Former Minnesota right wing Blake Wheeler set a Winnipeg Jets record for most games played with 844.

November 25, 2023: Former UMass defenseman Cale Maker set an NHL record for most assists by a defenseman in November with 19, topping Ray Bourque’s 18 in 1984, and became the fastest defenseman in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to record 30 points in a season. Colorado defeated Calgary 3-1. The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.

” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.