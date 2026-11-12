Lateasha Files For Divorce From Greg: Irretrievably Broken Marriage, Spousal Support Requested

Bravolebrity Lateasha filed for divorce from Greg in Fulton County Court. She cites irretrievable breakdown and seeks spousal support, equitable asset division, and car retention.

Bravolebrity reality television personality Lateasha initiated formal dissolution proceedings against her husband, Greg, on Tuesday, November 10. She submitted the legal petition at the Fulton County Superior Civil Court, marking the end of their short-lived marriage. The filing officially requests the court to grant a divorce based on the assertion that the union is irretrievably broken. This legal action confirms the separation of the couple who met on social media and wed in 2023.

Legal Grounds And Financial Demands

Lateasha stated in the court documents that her marriage to Greg has irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation. She did not specify a precise date of separation but noted that the couple split before the legal filing occurred. In her petition, she requested spousal support, explicitly stating that she lacks sufficient income and resources to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage. This financial claim highlights the economic disparity or dependency she asserts within the relationship dynamics.

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Furthermore, the former Bravolebrity asked for an equitable division of their marital assets. She also requested that each party keep the cars currently in their possession. These specific asset distribution demands indicate a desire for a clean financial break where each individual retains their current transportation without further complication. The request for equitable division suggests a legal strategy aimed at a fair, albeit simple, settlement of shared property.

Relationship History And Fertility Challenges

The couple met in 2020 after Lateasha slid into Greg's direct messages. Their digital connection quickly evolved into a physical relationship. Greg revealed that he had a two-year timeline for having a baby with Lateasha after they began dating seriously. The pair got engaged two years later and tied the knot in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2023. Their relationship was closely watched by fans following their initial introduction on reality television.

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Their family planning efforts faced significant medical hurdles. Lateasha struggles with endometriosis, a condition that impacts fertility. The couple explored in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF, in February 2025. However, Lateasha later revealed that they had taken a break from their fertility journey. This pause occurred amidst various personal and professional challenges, including the intense scrutiny of their public lives.

Recent Statements And Public Narrative

In an October 2025 social media live stream, Lateasha clarified her intentions regarding their future. She stated that after getting off the show, they decided to focus on their marriage. She explained that she was trying to move quickly initially, but the surrounding drama influenced their decision to establish a solid foundation first. She emphasized that she does want a family, but believes the prerequisite is a stable relationship base. This public statement aimed to counter narratives of immediate instability.

Despite these efforts, Lateasha addressed rumors of quitting in May 2025. She stated, never ever been a quitter. She added that she never ran away from anybody and that things just are what they are. She expressed belief that there are better things in store for her and that she is on the right path. Her comments in May suggested a focus on personal growth and spiritual alignment rather than relationship repair at that time.

Industry Context And Concurrent Events

The divorce filing occurs within a broader context of reality television relationship shifts. For instance, 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha and her estranged husband, Eric Rosenbrook, informed the court they were not moving forward with her effort to legally separate. They asked the court to dismiss the case on Thursday, August 28. This contrast highlights the varying outcomes of relationship struggles in the reality TV genre.

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Additionally, Bravo's Married to Medicine continues its broadcast run. Us Weekly exclusively revealed the season 12 trailer for the reality show before its premiere on Sunday, November 30. The preview was released on Wednesday, October 22. The show features Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Dr. Lateasha. While Lateasha is departing her marriage, she remains a part of the upcoming season's cast, separating her professional reality TV career from her personal legal dissolution.

The legal process now moves forward in Fulton County. The court will review the requests for spousal support and asset division. Lateasha's petition seeks to finalize her financial independence and secure her current possessions. The timeline for the final decree depends on court schedules and Greg's response. Until then, the legal status of their marriage remains open while Lateasha focuses on her health and career.