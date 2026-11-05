Late-Night Hosts Roast Trump Following Democratic Midterm Sweep

Late-night television personalities including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers delivered sharp critiques and comedic jabs at President Donald Trump following the Democratic takeover of Congress in the midterm elections.

Late-night hosts mocked President Donald Trump after Democrats seized control of Congress in the midterm elections, targeting the president's campaign appearances and his attempts to distance himself from the Republican defeat.

The jokes marked the latest chapter in Trump's long-running feud with late-night television, whose leading hosts he has repeatedly attacked and threatened with losing their shows. Jimmy Fallon connected the results to Trump's final pre-election appearance at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, where the president had promoted the site's renovation.

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"President Trump couldn't do it with the Reflecting Pool, but last night he turned the whole country blue," Fallon said. The Tonight Show host also described the result as "a blue wave caused by an orange president," and joked that departing Republican lawmakers would take part in "a reverse January 6th.

" Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, called the Democratic victory a "blue tsunami" and said the only "a**" on Trump's mind was "the one that just got handed to him. " The joke referred to Trump's repeated campaign remarks about the physique of Republican Jon Husted, who went on to lose Ohio's Senate race to Democrat Sherrod Brown.

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Kimmel also joked that Trump had exhausted his supply of dipping-sauce containers to throw at the television and was now "a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.

" After Trump suggested Republicans might have performed better had he been on the ballot, Kimmel responded: "Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please.

" Seth Meyers also focused on the president’s response, mocking him for shifting blame after Democrats captured Congress and highlighting the subdued reaction on Fox News. The Daily Show offered a short verdict on social media, posting: “Congratulations to Donald Trump on a successful regime change. ” This is a developing story. More to follow.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. The jokes marked the latest chapter in Trump's long-running feud with late-night television, whose leading hosts he has repeatedly attacked and threatened with losing their shows.connected the results to Trump's final pre-election appearance at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, where the president had promoted the site's renovation.

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"President Trump couldn't do it with the Reflecting Pool, but last night he turned the whole country blue," Fallon said.host also described the result as"a blue wave caused by an orange president," and joked that departing Republican lawmakers would take part in"a reverse January 6th. ", meanwhile, called the Democratic victory a"blue tsunami" and said the only"a**" on Trump's mind was"the one that just got handed to him.

" The joke referred to Trump's repeated campaign remarks about the physique of Republican Jon Husted, who went on to lose Ohio's Senate race to Democrat Sherrod Brown. Kimmel also joked that Trump had exhausted his supply of dipping-sauce containers to throw at the television and was now"a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.

" After Trump suggested Republicans might have performed better had he been on the ballot, Kimmel responded:"Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please.

" Seth Meyers also focused on the president’s response, mocking him for shifting blame after Democrats captured Congress and highlighting the subdued reaction on Fox News. The Daily Show offered a short verdict on social media, posting: “Congratulations to Donald Trump on a successful regime change. ”