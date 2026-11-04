Late Night Hosts Attack Haley Stevens Ahead of Midterms

Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Stewart, and Trevor Noah target Rep. Haley Stevens and Donald Trump in pre-midnight election broadcasts, criticizing Stevens' independent stance.

Major late-night television personalities united on the eve of the midterm elections to deliver sharp critiques of Representative Haley Stevens, focusing on her controversial decision to endorse Republican Senator candidate Mike Rogers. Broadcasts from ABC, NBC, and Comedy Central featured prominent hosts directing significant火力 toward the Democrat from Michigan, framing her independent move as a betrayal of party lines ahead of the crucial November vote.

Hosts Criticize Stevens Endorsement

John Stewart expressed visible shock and disgust regarding Stevens' political maneuvering, contrasting her actions with the party's unified front. He reminded his audience that Stevens had previously adhered strictly to the Democratic platform aimed at defeating Rogers. However, the sudden shift in her stance prompted Stewart to question the logic behind her decision, describing the situation as a confusing and dramatic turn of events.

Also read Late-night hosts mock Trump and Haley Stevens before midterms

Kimmel Targets Trump and Epstein Links

JJimmy Kimmel dove into deep political waters by linking Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, citing a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over a birthday card claim. He suggested that Trump's numerous legal battles serve as a defense mechanism against the potential Democratic wave election. Kimmel also mocked Trump's campaign rallies, noting the President's intense focus on mobilizing Republican voters through thirty rallies over thirty-two days.

Advertisement

Meyers Mocks Ballot Strategy and Interview

Seth Meyers ridiculed the Democratic strategy in Alaska involving a fake candidate named Dan Sullivan, comparing it to Republican tactics from January 2021. He criticized Stevens for her recent CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, describing her demeanor as fearful and unconvincing. Meyers laughed at her apparent discomfort, suggesting she was more focused on appearing terrified than articulating her political stance.

Election Day Predictions and Stakes

The hosts collectively predicted a significant Democratic surge, contingent on a lack of major scandals in the final days before the election. They emphasized the high stakes of the midterm vote, urging viewers to support candidates who remained loyal to party platforms. The broadcasts served as a final push to influence voter sentiment in key battlegrounds.