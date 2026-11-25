Rudy Giuliani—who has been permanently disbarred—was awarded one of the nation’s highest honors.

one of America’s highest civilian honors after the former mayor of New York City faced a cavalcade of lawsuits and criminal charges, which he denies.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Tuesday. I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump.

Also read Trump’s ‘Incel Frenemy’ Humiliated by Late-Night Host

Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: "There is no limit…Meyers tore into both Giuliani, 82, and Trump, 80, that night, saying: “Well, heck, congrats to Rudy Giuliani on A) receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom and B) still being alive. ” “Before this news broke, I was certain he was dead.

And now I’m only 95percent sure he’s dead,” he joked onAnd he didn’t hold back in roasting Giuliani, saying, “I wouldn’t put it past Trump to do a full ‘Weekend at Rudy’s’ situation for the ceremony,” referencing the 1989 comedy“I mean, Rudy already looks like someone has a hand up his a--,” Meyers said scathingly, displaying an image of a wide-eyed Giuliani.

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“That’s the same face Elmo makes when the puppeteer puts him on in the morning. ” The late-night host continued: “Rudy himself announced that he’s getting the Medal of Freedom, which means there’s a very good chance he’s confused. He probably just got an email offering a 50 percent discount from a scrap yard called Metal of Freedom.

” The MAGA-fied politician was once lauded for his response to the 9/11 attacks as he led New York, but his reputation has since plummeted.. The former mayor of New York City was found guilty of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to institutions and the public, echoing Trump’s widespread claims about mass voter fraud. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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