Late Kamada Header Earns Japan Dramatic 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in World Cup Opener

Japan fought back from a second-half deficit to secure a 2-2 draw with Netherlands in a dramatic World Cup Group F match. Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute header earned the Samurai Blue a point after Virgil Van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville had put the Dutch ahead, with Keito Nakamura scoring Japan's first goal.

In a thrilling conclusion to their World Cup Group F opener, Japan secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The match, which took place before a near-capacity crowd split in its support, witnessed a dramatic late equalizer that ignited the Samurai Blue faithful and stunned the Dutch contingent. The first half was a tactical battle with few clear chances, but the game erupted in the second half with three goals in a frantic 14-minute span. The Netherlands took the lead through captain Virgil van Dijk in the 50th minute, who powered a header past Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Japan responded just seven minutes later through Keito Nakamura, who rifled a shot from the edge of the box following a pass from Takefusa Kubo. The Dutch then retook the lead in the 64th minute via Crysencio Summerville, who finished calmly at the far post after a through ball from Ryan Gravenberch.

However, with time slipping away, Japanese substitute Koki Ogawa delivered a corner in the 88th minute that found defender Daichi Kamada, whose perfectly timed header deflected slightly before squirming under the hands of Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and over the line. The goal sparked jubilant celebrations from the Japanese players and supporters, earning them a valuable point in a competitive group.

For the Netherlands, the result extends their impressive unbeaten run in World Cup group stage matches to 16 games, though it was their first failure to win in such a fixture since a 1994 group stage loss. Both teams now turn their attention to their second group matches, with the Netherlands facing Sweden in Houston and Japan traveling to Monterrey, Mexico, to take on Tunisia, both on Saturday





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Japan Netherlands World Cup Group F Daichi Kamada Virgil Van Dijk Crysencio Summerville Keito Nakamura Dramatic Draw Soccer Football

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