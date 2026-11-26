ELMONT, NY — Victor Eklund has been lauded for poise beyond his years during the first quarter of his rookie season, but the 20-year-old scored the biggest

Nov 25, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer makes a save on a shot on goal attempt from New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas in the second period at UBS Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesVictor Eklund has been lauded for poise beyond his years during the first quarter of his rookie season, but the 20-year-old scored the biggest goal of his career when he one-timed the equalizer with 2.3 seconds to go in regulation, allowing the Islanders to defeat the St. Louis Blues in a shootout, 3-2, on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

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“He’s got ice in his veins,” Islanders head coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s not afraid of the big moments; he wants to be out there in those moments. I’ve got enough trust in his game to put him in those moments. He’s earned that.