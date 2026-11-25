Colleagues remember William Gagen as the ‘consummate gentleman’ who treated both clients and courtroom adversaries with respect.

Attorney William E. Gagen Jr., on Friday, March 16, 2001. Gagen died on September 17, 2026, at age 83.

For much of his 50-year career as a Bay Area criminal defense attorney, before his death at 83, William Gagen was a larger-than-life figure around local courthouses, starting as a Contra Costa County prosecutor in the early 1970s, representing some of California’s most high-profile defendants and eventually devoting a third of his practice to helping juveniles who had gotten in trouble with the law. Gagen died in September at his home in Danville, surrounded by his wife and three sons.

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On Sunday, more than 300 friends, family members, community leaders and prominent Northern California lawyers and judges gathered in the ballroom at Diablo Country Club to remember a legal legend who also was known for his charm, wit and his love of being around other people.

“You know, if you also think about it, this is — this is like heaven for my dad,” his oldest son, Dan Gagen, said to those gathered. “Like a big crowd, a microphone, and a captive audience.

” Among Gagen’s high-profile defendants were Joseph Remiro, a founding member of the Symbionese Liberation Army; Richard Schoenfeld, one of the Chowchilla bus kidnappers; and Bradley Page, the UC Berkeley student whose 1986 trial over the killing of his girlfriend Roberta “Bibi” Lee became a prominent early test case in the legal debate over coercive police interrogations and false confessions. From his Danville law firm and guided by his belief that everyone deserves a fair trial, Gagen also defended Hells Angel member Paul “Animal” Hibbits, private investigator Christopher Butler, one of the central figures in the Contra Costa “Dirty DUI” scandal and an 11-year-old Antioch boy who was tried for shooting to death his 13-year-old neighbor.

Gagen also became known as the “consummate gentleman” attorney who could win over jurors and adversaries with his warm smile, intelligence and passion for the law, justice and human rights, as colleagues remembered Sunday.

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“He was the finest trial attorney, I think, in the Bay Area, and maybe in California,” said retired Monterey County Judge John Phillips, a classmate of Gagen’s at UC Berkeley School of Law in the 1960s, while speaking at Sunday’s event. On behalf of his clients, Gagen also forged respectful relationships with prosecutors by being straightforward with them in pre-trial conferences, according to Dan O’Malley, a former Contra Costa Superior Court judge.

O’Malley’s father, Bill O’Malley, also was the longtime District Attorney of Contra Costa County. Because Gagen started his career as a prosecutor, he continued to act as a mentor to young DAs, added O’Malley, who once was one of those young DAs, who tried a murder case with Gagen as the defense attorney.

While O’Malley didn’t say he was intimidated about going up against Gagen, he said he was “a tough cross-examiner” and that people in the courtroom hung on to whatever he said because “he had been so charming throughout the process,” he said. Marianne and Bill Gagen were married for 57 years, during which the educator and her attorney husband raised three sons in Danville and became known as passionate advocates for causes centered on human rights.

Outside the law, Gagen, the grandfather of four, was remembered as “the ultimate people person” who gave generously to a number of community organizations, including De La Salle High School, Danville firefighters and the Eugene O’Neill Foundation. He and Marianne, his wife of 57 years and a former San Ramon Valley Unified District trustee, were known as a powerful East Bay duo in advocating for causes centered on human rights.

They also loved hosting parties, and their house became the place where their three sons’ friends liked to hang out. Gagen was born in the small Gold Rush town of Sonora, which inspired his lifelong attachment to Northern California and Bear Valley in the Sierra Nevada. He was the only child of a concert pianist mother and a father who worked for the local telephone company.

After spending one year of junior high in bed with rheumatic fever, he attended boarding school at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, where a priest encouraged him to join the debate team and develop his talent for public speaking, his family said. During his undergraduate studies at then-conservative Georgetown University on a ROTC scholarship, Gagen stood out because he traveled to Alabama during his senior year to join the final, 54-mile Selma to Montgomery march with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965, former classmate Herb Gstalder said.

He recalled racist slurs being directed at him and other marchers by bayonet-armed Alabama National Guardsmen. Following his graduation from Georgetown, Gagen spent the summer in Niger, where he helped build a community center, and then he enrolled in UC Berkeley School of Law. That’s where he met Marianne, who was a Berkeley undergraduate. The year they married in 1969, Gagen was admitted to the California bar.

For three years, he served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Vietnam War to fulfill his military service, teaching public speaking to officers, among other things. By the early 1970s, he and Marianne had settled in Danville, where his first job as a lawyer was as a Contra Costa deputy district attorney.

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After trying an unusually high number of felony cases for a rookie prosecutor, he was recruited to join the prestigious Danville law firm that would become known as Gagen McCoy. Founding partner Brian Thiessen said Gagen initially insisted he would not “represent any criminals, because I know that if they’re charged, they’re guilty, and it’s against my principles to represent somebody who’s guilty.

” But one DUI case led to more criminal defendants, and Gagen found he was good at representing them.

“A jury sort of makes their decision based in part on how they like the attorney as well as the facts,” Thiessen said. “They listen to the facts and the law, but Bill also was a very engaging, likable person.

” In a 2010 profile for a legal magazine, Gagen said he did his best trial work for Bradley Page, the Lafayette-reared son of a journalism teacher who found himself at the center of one of the most sensational Bay Area murder trials of the 1980s. The trial ended with the jury returning verdicts of not guilty in first- and second-degree murder and deadlocking on voluntary manslaughter.

In November 1984, Page’s girlfriend disappeared while they were jogging in Oakland’s Redwood Regional Park, and she got separated. The day after Lee’s body was found, Page underwent 16 hours of intense, intermittently recorded questioning by two veteran Oakland homicide detectives. During those hours, Gagen said detectives wore Page down with their “good cop, bad cop” strategy. Page finally gave a notorious 16-minute statement.

Gagen was immediately skeptical of his client’s confession, especially in the absence of any physical evidence linking him to the killing.

“It wasn’t ‘I did this and here’s how,’” Gagen told the magazine. “The whole confession was laden with dream-like remembrances: ‘I must’ve done it. I have this vision of a, b and c happening. ’” To defend Page, Gagen picked apart the confession by focusing on a “critical issue: Under what circumstances will someone confess to something he didn’t do.

” In a 1988 retrial without Gagen, Page was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and, starting in 1992, he served nearly three years in state prison before being paroled in 1995. Gagen continued working until he suffered a devastating stroke in 2020. Over his career, he often landed on regional, state and national lists for top trial lawyers. He also served as president of both the Contra Costa County Bar Association and the Alameda-Contra Costa Trial Lawyers’ Association.

As an adjunct professor at John F. Kennedy University College of Law, Gagen taught criminal law and trial practice. And even though Gagen initially resisted working with criminal defendants, he developed empathy for his clients, former colleague Will Maas said. He said Gagen taught him that “Every single ‘perp’ was once a ‘vic,’ usually as a child. Every single client of Bill’s and mine was a child of God when they arrived in this life. ”