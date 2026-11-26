The musician died after a battle with cancer.

“Because I do music … it’s really helped me to live with the pessimism of an incurable disease, but the optimism of making music,” the Duran Duran guitaristAt the time, he reflected on his 2018 diagnosis, sharing how he was determined to get “the most out of life.

” Andy Taylor previously shared how music helped him through his cancer diagnosis during a 2023 interview on Channel 5 News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because I do music … it’s really helped me to live with the pessimism of an incurable disease, but the optimism of making music,” the musician said. “I just thought, I’m going to live life,” Taylor continued, explaining he had continued to make music and tour with friends. “I often say to people, ‘Every minute’s like an hour, every day’s like a week,'” he said. “You really want to get the most out of life.