Mobile flipped the switch on the old Wave Transit System at the end of September with great hopes that its replacement – Second Line Transit – would be more convenient, more efficient and draw new riders.

MOBILE, Ala. - The city flipped the switch on the old Wave Transit System at the end of September with great hopes that its replacement – Second Line Transit – would be more convenient, more efficient and draw new riders.

A month and a half later, the transition is not going as smoothly as city officials would have liked. Several City Council members say they have received complaints about late buses and missed appointments. A key feature of the revamped system is greater reliance on microtransit – smaller vehicles taking riders from point to point – and fewer fixed routes served by large buses.

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But Mobile resident Denise Martin told council members Tuesday that when she called on Monday to order a ride from her home on Dauphin Island Parkway to her doctor’s office, an employee told there were no vehicles available. And she said those vehicles are difficult for older people and people with disabilities.

“Second Line Transit don’t work for the disabled and the handicapped,” she told the council. The council scheduled a meeting on Dec. 1 to examine the issue. Council members said they want to hear from Via Transportation, the company that runs Mobile’s bus system . A representative from the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX10 News.

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Councilman Cory Penn said he heard several complaints, including one from a kidney dialysis provider saying patients are late for appointments because of unreliable bus service. He said it is personal to him because his mother used Mobile’s public transit before she bought a car.

“It we have to pivot, we got to pivot,” he said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We got to make sure our residents have the service they need. And that’s my desire. ” Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis said he has heard complaints, too.

He said some people say they have trouble reaching system employees on the phone and have had to walk long distances because buses didn’t arrive.

“Those are real concerns, and I expect we’ll be addressing them immediately,” he said after the meeting. The mayor said he believes part of the problem is higher-than-expected demand for the system’s expanded microtransit component.

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“I think the primary hiccup is we are lacking either vehicles or drivers to meet the current demand,” he said. “Increased demand is good. In order to maintain increased demand, we have to deliver on what we promise. ” Council members said they also have fielded complaints about the city’s recently purchased trolley-style bus.

The mayor has made converting from large, traditional buses to smaller vehicles that look like trolleys a priority. But council members said people have complained that the trolley now in service runs mostly empty on Saturdays, is late to stops and is hot inside. Cheriogotis said it is the first he has heard of those complaints. He acknowledged that the trolley bus the city bought was used.

“I will say most of our fixed-line vehicles are empty when they’re running,” he said. “That’s been the problem with Mobile’s system. The vast majority of the time that our fixed-route vehicles are running, there’s not really anybody on them, other than the driver. That’s what we’re trying to solve here. ”