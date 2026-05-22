Lasting Challenges in Touring: High Costs, Short Attention Spans, and Hyper-Localization

The touring industry is facing significant challenges, including high costs, shortened attention spans, and the shift towards hyper-localization. Artists like JoJo, who has a healthy tour, are exploring new ways to minimize costs while ensuring fans know they are out on the road.

Equipment backstage is seen during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course. Despite high costs and the ongoing war in Iran, an already difficult post-pandemic touring landscape has become nearly impossible for working musicians.

More artists are out on tour than ever with fierce competition in the marketplace. Touring strategies include utilizing a residency touring model to limit stage setup costs, using intentional underplays to hype up fan demand, and engaging with audiences directly through marketing strategies tailored to each market





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Touring Industry High Costs Hyper-Localization Shorter Attention Spans Direct Engagement Overcoming Challenges Minimizing Costs Strategies

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