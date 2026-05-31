Last updated news in English

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The Rocky films, which star Sylvester Stallone as boxer Rocky Balboa , have developed a cult following and have six movies. Creed , a sequel to Rocky, is also available on Netflix with three episodes, following Adonis Creed , who is trained by Stallone's Rocky Balboa .

Focus Features' 2014 drama film Charlie Cox... Lionsgate's horror movie with Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch... Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's documentary sailing TV show... Andrew Kevin Walker's latest horror slasher movie...

Enola Holmes 3, Millie Bobby Brown's best movie, on July 1... Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film I Play Rocky... and a teaser trailer for I Play Rocky were released recently





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Last Update English Entertainment Latest Rocky Balboa Creed Netflix Andrew Kevin Walker Horror Drama Slice-Of-Life Romance Psychological Thrillers

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Labour's Plans to Weaken English Language Tests for Migrants Opposed by 68% of PublicA new polling shows that nearly seven out of ten members of the public oppose Labour's plans to weaken English language tests for migrants. The Home Office has advertised a new £816million contract to replace in-person tests with online exams that critics have warned would be vulnerable to cheating.

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Virginia bus crash that killed five involved driver who doesn't speak English, Sean Duffy saysAuthorities say the driver of a deadly Virginia bus crash that killed five people on I-95 doesn't speak English, according to Secretary Sean Duffy.

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Non-English Speaking Chinese US Citizen Allegedly Behind Virginia Bus CrashFive people died and 44 were injured when a bus crashed on I-95, allegedly driven by a non-English speaking US citizen with a CDl from New York.

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English soccer star Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug drivingSterling, who has made 82 caps for England and played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, was arrested on Thursday morning while driving a Lamborghini.

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