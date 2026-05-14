Last Tenant of Abandoned Tower Block Holds Demolition on Hold

A lone resident of an abandoned ten-storey-tall tower block in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, has resisted eviction for nearly three years, putting demolition on hold. The last tenant, who has remained in the building alone since November 2023, refuses to leave until his demands for alternative accommodation are met.

An abandoned tower block 's demolition has been put on hold as the last remaining resident refuses to leave. The lone occupier of the ten-storey-tall Inchmickery Court has resisted eviction for nearly three years until his demands for alternative accommodation are met, his family said.

Demolition of the tower block in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, was agreed by the council in 2023, but has been delayed due to the ongoing eviction proceedings. The last tenant has remained in the building alone since November 2023 and refuses to leave, according to a document published by Edinburgh Council. Alongside its sister block, Oxcars Court, the 73-year-old building which contains 75 flats will be demolished to make way for a single block of 150 flats.

A relative of the tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, said the situation is 'absolutely shocking,' and supported the man's decision to remain in the flat he calls home. They said: 'I think it's ridiculous. He's worked all his life and paid his rent - why should he have to leave?

'As a family we support him making this stand. We are worried about him because eviction proceedings are starting.

One resident lives in Inchmickery Court and has resisted eviction for nearly three years, according to his family Demolition of the tower block in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, was agreed by the council in 2023 but is not able to be demolished due to the final resident The 73-year-old tower block along with its sister building Oxcar Court, will be demolished to make way for a single block of 150 flats 'If he is evicted and doesn't leave willingly, he might not get another council house because he's wilfully made himself homeless.

'He would sleep in a tent if he has to stand his ground. I know one individual who's been decanted as well who's been moved into a flat on the third floor when they need a lift.

'It's an absolute joke - if they want to decant you, you should be able to decide where you want to go. ' Neighbours of the tower block have supported the man's decision to stay and called on the council to consider his safety while court proceedings are brought forward. A document released by Edinburgh Council read: 'There is one remaining tenant in the block, so essential services are being maintained while the eviction process proceeds through the Sheriff Court.

'Officers from the High-Rise Management and Investment (HRMI) team are in regular contact with the Locality team to help support this process as required. 'Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are aware that Inchmickery Court is vacant with the exception of one residence, and the HRMI are meeting with the Tenant Safety Team to take a proportionate approach to the continued maintenance of this block.

Support for the tenant's 'one man stand' gained widespread support on social media after it was revealed. One said: 'My cousin was decanted out of Inchmickery to a flat in worse condition than now into another flat that's infested with bugs.

' While another said: 'A single pensioner in an empty building at risk of being vandalised and they can't find a single place for him, that's the council. ' At Oxcars Court, 68 residents remain as council officers find suitable alternative accommodation for the tower block tenants





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Abandoned Tower Block Demolition Eviction Alternative Accommodation Support Social Media Council Tenant Safety Tenant Decantation

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Last remaining resident refuses to leave abandoned tower blockA lone occupant of the ten-storey-tall Inchmickery Court has resisted eviction for nearly three years, refusing to leave the building. The demolition of the tower block in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, was agreed by the council in 2023 but has been delayed due to the ongoing eviction proceedings.

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