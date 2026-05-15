Last Poodle Rescued From Filthy Conditions Found New Home

The last poodle rescued from a dilapidated home where 250 dogs were kept cramped together in filth-ridden conditions has finally found new owners. Gracie, a 13-year-old poodle cross, was among the hundreds of neglected animals left to die by their breeder in an undisclosed property in January before being found by the RSPCA. Maureen Elmer, 84, and her husband Richard, 86, who live near Downham Market in Norfolk, said their 'most perfect' little dog had 'given them a reason to get up in the morning'. The couple adopted her from West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre, where Gracie was taken alongside 11 others to recover from her ordeal.

The last poodle rescued from a dilapidated home where 250 dogs were kept cramped together in filth-ridden conditions has finally found new owners. Gracie , a 13-year-old poodle cross , was among the hundreds of neglected animals left to die by their breeder in an undisclosed property in January before being found by the RSPCA .

Maureen Elmer, 84, and her husband Richard, 86, who live near Downham Market in Norfolk, said their 'most perfect' little dog had 'given them a reason to get up in the morning'. The couple adopted her from West Norfolk RSPCA rehoming centre, where Gracie was taken alongside 11 others to recover from her ordeal. Like many of the others, Gracie's hair was so matted that it had to be completely shaven off.

Speaking about her rescue, Mrs Elmer told BBC News: 'Apparently sat very placidly and waited for all the other dogs to be taken out around her and she sat there for 48 hours just waiting.

' She added: 'Her fur is growing back beautifully, it's so fluffy and soft I can't quite comprehend she is the same dog we took in and it warms my heart that we found this lovely situation for her. 'I think she gets a bit fed up with me because I am forever cuddling and kissing her.

' Maureen Elmer, 84, and her husband Richard, 86, from Norfolk, said adopting Gracie had 'given them a reason to get up in the morning' Like many of the other dogs she was rescued alongside, Gracie's hair was so matted that it had to be completely shaven off. The sight of 250 matted, filthy poodle-cross dogs living in a dilapidated home had led some to claim the RSPCA's photograph was fake Gracie's transformation is all the more heart-warming compared to the life she lived just months ago.

The RSPCA's stark photograph of 250 matted, filthy canines living in the dilapidated home, with some hanging out of a wood burner, led some to claim it had been AI-generated. It forced the RSPCA to post more images to prove its 'large-scale' joint rescue mission with the Dogs Trust was genuine. They had been in the care of an 'extremely vulnerable, elderly owner' who had become 'overwhelmed', and their living conditions had 'rapidly spiralled out of control'.

The charity later confirmed it had attended to provide help to the owner rather than prosecute. RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said at the time: 'The public's disbelief is understandable, but this photo is real.

'Over-breeding and overwhelmed owners can create staggering situations, and our officers are seeing more cases involving ten, 20, even 100 animals. ' The RSPCA previously told the Daily Mail that 'due to the circumstances and the extremely vulnerable nature of the owner, it would not have been appropriate to take forward a prosecution in this instance'. The dogs had been living in their own filth, with some hanging out of a wood burner.

The RSPCA had to post more images online to prove its 'large-scale' joint rescue mission with the Dogs Trust was genuine. Dex, one of the rescued dogs, had grown 'in body and confidence' since he had been adopted, his new owner has reported. Other kind-hearted dog lovers who adopted the other poodles have reported seeing an incredible recovery in the once-neglected animals - and have been posted images on social media.

One of the rescued pets, named Ravi, is seen happily lounging on a chair. Meanwhile, a healthy and adorable Dex had grown 'in body and confidence' since he had been adopted, his new owner said. Another poodle named Lily, described as intelligent and a quick learner, is seen snuggled up with her owner on the sofa





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RSPCA Dogs Trust Over-Breeding Overwhelmed Owners Filthy Conditions Dilapidated Home Poodle Cross Gracie Matted Hair Shaven Off Transformation AI-Generated Photograph Joint Rescue Mission Over-Breeding And Overwhelmed Owners Ravi Dex Lily Recovery Social Media

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