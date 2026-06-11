Last Photo of British Botanists Found in Crocodile's Stomach

The devoted couple who were married for over 30 years and lived in Cape Town met a horrific end while setting up camp beside a forest dam in a national park eight years ago. On Tuesday, three suspects linked to ISIS were found guilty of kidnapping, robbing, and murdering the botanists, who both held dual South African and British citizenship.

This is the tragic last photo of a British couple who were stabbed to death by an ISIS-linked gang in South Africa and later fed to crocodiles.

Renowned botanists Rachel Saunders, 63, and Rodney Saunders, 74, had been searching for rare seeds in a forest in KwaZulu-Natal province when they disappeared, shortly after being filmed by the BBC for the Gardeners’ World programme. The pair posed for a selfie with the show's host, Nick Bailey, in the Drakensberg Mountains - marking one of the last photos of them alive before they were ambushed and beaten to death





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British Couple Botanists ISIS-Linked Gang South Africa Gardener's World Drakensberg Mountains Kwazulu-Natal Province Kwazulu-Natal Tugela River Bridge Ngoye Forest National Park Nile Crocodiles BBC BBC2 Wildlife Documentary Team Horticultural Experts BBC Presenter Bailey Drakensberg Mountains South African Flora And Fauna ISIS Muslim Convert Sayefundeen Del Vecchio Gang Ringleader Prey Are In Hellfire Wife Bibi Patel Lodger Mussa Jackson Italian Born Del Vecchio Wife Patel Malawian Lodger Muslim Convert Jackson Toyota Landcruiser 4 X 4 Drakensberg Mountains North East South Africa Credit Card Spending Terrorist Warning List Saunders Phones

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