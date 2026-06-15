The article provides a list of last-minute Father's Day gift ideas, including a best-selling paring knife and other options that should still arrive in time. It also mentions a unique gift idea that creates an open metal cup, similar to LaCroix or Diet Coke, and compares it to Apple's earbuds.

shipping deadlines now, but there are plenty of other excellent Father’s Day gifts that should still arrive in time. I rounded up the best last-minute’s paring knife.

At the time of publication, everything here should arrive before Father’s Day on Sunday, as long as you’re ordering with a Prime membership. Just be sure to check out sooner rather than later (we mean it). If you’re looking for more gift inspiration, check out our Father’s DayViewYes, which ‘lifts the top off a can — think LaCroix or Diet Coke — essentially creating an open metal cup,’ says our writer Brenley Goertzen. View— sound better than Apple’s earbuds.

‘I can hear the strike of every cymbal in tracks like Pearl Jam’s ‘Alive’ as clearly as the vocals and guitar riffs,’ he says.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutThe 150 Best Father’s Day Gift IdeasNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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Father's Day Gift Ideas Last-Minute Pariing Knife Unique Gift Open Metal Cup

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