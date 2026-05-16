Last-minute dash for Molly-Mae Hague to get nursery ready for next baby

Molly-Mae Hague is preparing for her second child with Tommy Fury. She revealed in Instagram that they are renovating their daughter's new bedroom along with the nursery. She shared her worried reaction to the thought of having another newborn while comparing her current state to the traumatizing experience she had with her first child

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted it will be a 'last minute dash' to get the nursery ready ahead of the arrival of her second child with Tommy Fury.

The influencer, 26, is just weeks away from giving birth, but on Friday she took to Instagram to share her latest home renovations, and things are far from ready. Sharing a snap of the wardrobes in the nursery she penned: 'Nothing like an absolute last min dash to get the nursery ready... wardrobes nearly in though'.

And it isn't just the nursery that isn't ready as Molly-Mae revealed they are also in the process of doing up their daughter Bambi's new bedroom. Bambi's new bed appeared to still be under construction as she shared a snap of the in progress room. She penned: 'Can't even talk about my excitement for Bambi's big girl bedroom. Will it get done in time for the baby's arrival???

It's VERY touch and go'. Molly-M-Mae Hague has admitted it's a 'last minute dash' to get the nursery ready in Instagram snaps on Friday as the star prepares to welcome her second child with Tommy Fury. She previously revealed that she was unable to sleep for five days and nights and couldn't eat because she was so unwell following the birth of Bambi in January 2023.

She later described motherhood as 'overwhelming' and was forced to remain at home with their three-week-old daughter when her partner Tommy Fury flew to Saudi Arabia to fight nemesis Jake Paul. As she packed her hospital bag, Molly-Mae said: 'I'm having this realization that I'm actually having a baby and it's making me feel quite uneasy. And I genuinely, I've been pretending that this hasn't been happening.

'I can't even put it into words. [... ]. I think I've blocked a lot of it out and I've been feeling a little bit anxious the last few days because I think I'm about to have that period of life again.





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