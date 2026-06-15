Last Minute California Introduces Inaugural RTW Collection Focused on Elevated Essentials

Focused on elevated essentials, the brand is built around a monthly capsule model and is centered on denim.

Last Minute California, a new ready-to-wear label founded by Gen Z entrepreneur Lauren Lawson and built around a monthly capsule model, launches Monday. While studying at Villanova University, Lawson found herself uninspired by the retail landscape where products felt either overly trend-driven or overly basic, with quality, fit and price rarely aligning.

What began with a single sweatshirt and T-shirt concept developed from her dorm room evolved into more than 18 months of product development and the launch of Last Minute California.

“I started Last Minute California to create the kind of brand my generation has been craving — one that values quality capsule pieces, individuality and emotional connection over constant consumption. As everything becomes more digital and automated, consumers are buying more intentionally — they’re looking to buy less, keep pieces longer and find a brand that reflects who they are and what they value, and that’s the opportunity I saw with Last Minute California,” said Lawson.

She named the brand to reflect optimism and that it’s never too late to reflect the life you want. Rather than constantly chase trends, the New York City-based brand embraces limited releases, intentional purchasing and clothing designed for real life. The collection will release between four and seven styles at a time. Each piece is manufactured in Los Angeles with an emphasis on elevated essentials, versatile styling and accessible pricing.

The first collection includes four styles and centers on denim, featuring a miniskirt, tailored trouser-inspired jean, oversized bomber jacket and a heavyweight T-shirt. Prices range from $115 to $265. The miniskirt is $165, the jean is $188, the T-shirt is $115, and the bomber is $265. It will be sold at lastminutecalifornia.com.

An inaugural campaign was shot in New York City that captures the sense of authenticity and spontaneity of the collection. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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