Last Day to Vote in San Diego County's Primary Election

San Diego County's primary election is coming to a close, with polls closing at 8 p.m. tonight and ballots sent by mail needing to be postmarked by today, June 2nd. Early turnout is trending higher than the last two primaries, with a roughly 24% turnout so far. The registrar's office attributes this to education and outreach efforts throughout the year, including voter workshops in 15 languages. Voters who have not yet submitted their ballots have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so, with multiple vote centers available across the county. Results will be released in stages, with additional unofficial election results posted on Thursday, Friday, and Monday, and final certification of election results on July 2nd.

Welcome to San Diego, it's Jade Hindman on today's show, the latest at the polls. And who's on the ballot this election day. This is KPBS Midday Edition, connecting our communities through conversation.

So today is the last day to vote in this year's primary election. Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight, and ballots sent by mail need to be postmarked no later than today, June 2nd. KPBS Tami Murga has been catching up on how voting has been going so far, and she joins me now. Tami, welcome.

It's always great to have you here. So you spent the morning down at the San Diego registrar's office checking in on how voting is going so far. So what can you tell us? Yes.

So registrar Sean Brahm spoke with reporters this morning ahead of the usual rush. Right. That we're expected to see on election nights. And he mostly broke down what we know so far about voter turnout in San Diego County.

He says that as of this morning, early turnout is trending higher than the last two primaries. Here's the breakdown. He told us. Our roughly 24% turnout.

We do see that increasing to the 35 to 40% range, just tracking as it has been in the past two primaries. We're slightly above that, which was a 34 and 35% turnout. I think, you know, one of them is the fact that it's the governor's race. And I think there's a lot of local races here as well that people are just really in tune with.

And, you know, also one thing that interests me was saying that there's a lot of education that the registrar's office gets into throughout the year. And he was saying, you know, voter workshops, they go to multiple places across the county. They they hold them in 15 languages. So he really attributes a lot of that to people just being aware that it's important for them to drop off their ballots.

Wow. So I spoke with a couple. One of them was Rick Ciencia from Mira mesa. He says, you know, the the governor's race is really important to him.

And that's really what kind of drove him and his wife to get out there and vote. And he he said he's a registered Democrat, but he's voting Republican at this time. And he said he's really fed up with how expensive it's gone in California under the new administration, including costs like vehicle electric vehicle fees. He says he drives an electric vehicle.

And he says, you know, these fees on your annual DMV registration, something he's not very happy with. So this is what he told me about that. I happen to own a electric vehicle. I charge it up at home.

I have solar, and now he's trying to tax me for that. So that's why I can't wait for him to be out. Wow. So the cost of living again remains such a big issue for a lot of voters.

Um, what do voters who've not submitted their ballot yet need to know? Yeah. So, you know, again, it's Tuesday. Today's the very last day to vote.

And if you haven't yet, you have until 8 p.m. and there's really multiple places you can go to. I believe there's 22 vote centers across the county. Um, and including, you know, the ROV and, you know, they should know as well that their ballots won't be part of the first unofficial results.

That will be really shortly after 8 p.m.. But, um, you know, the updates later tonight, I think around 10 p.m. the votes that are cast today, those will be added. So I think that's something to watch out for very much. I mean, you still definitely want to get them in there. But as I mentioned, those will be counted afterwards, perhaps even in the couple of days coming.

So watch out for those results. So, so I know we live in a right now kind of world where we want things fast. Unfortunately, you know, as you just said, we'll have to kind of wait on some of these races. And speaking to the registrar's office, you know, they mentioned after election night, additional unofficial election results will be posted on the following schedules, like, you know, Thursday again Friday and Monday.

So every single day we'll be seeing new and new releases, those tallies being added. But you know, the date to keep in mind here is July 2nd. That's when the election results must be certified. So as we know, still several days ahead.

Yeah, a lot of factors here. Run and run them through though. I mean, to help voters understand why it may take results a bit longer. Yeah, I mean, it really as I mentioned, you have to get these dropped off and the you have all these volunteers that are going through each of these tallies.

And so that's only what comes in today. Right.

In addition to the 470,000 that have already been submitted, those will be, as I mentioned, tallied in today. And in the coming days, we're going to look into all those Mail-In ballots, the provisional ballots as well. That should be tens of thousands as well. So it takes a while.

Although, you know, we've heard Governor Newsom say that he wants these thing





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