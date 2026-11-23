The fifth-generation GR Supra has retired. Despite some bumps along the way, we’ll remember it fondly.

is the most impactful concept car on my psyche. I remember walking up to it at the Detroit auto show in 2014 and watching it twirl around on the motorized dais for an entirely abnormal amount of time.

High school me had no way of knowing it then, but Toyota had plans to make my concept dreams a reality. Fast-forward half a decade, and I’m sitting in the driver’s seat of the 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0, key in hand, just a year after I started writing about cars for a living.

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The FT-1 Concept to GR Supra transition drew plenty of doubters at the time for its fake vents and very obvious BMW bones, but I hardly cared. Toyotabuilt the concept car that I fell so hard for. And now, seven years later, the GR Supra is retiring, with the last of them finallyThe two-door coupe was spoon-fed minor updates in nearly every year of production, but there were no radical changes along the way.

It’s being put to rest with the most hard-core variant, which Toyota aptly named the MkV Final Edition. Settling into the driver’s seat, I had hardly any indication of what might be special about this send-off model. Visibility out the letterbox windshield is still atrocious. BMW iDrive 6 plays on the tacked-on infotainment touchscreen as always. My hand found the shifter directing the six-speed manual, and I fired up the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to listen to the same lovely growl. Before I even pulled out of my neighborhood, the GR team’s efforts to improve handling and stiffen the chassis were evident. This Final Edition is.

The list of changes explain the newfound ride deficiencies. Toyota re-tuned the electronically controlled dampers, fitted a stronger front stabilizer bar, installed stiffer bushings in the front control arms, used strengthened rubber mounts for the rear subframe, and added a stronger underbody brace. The Final Edition also runs more aggressive camber in both front and rear, which Toyota says results in greater cornering grip.

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One trip to the grocery store and back was enough for me to determine that this isn’t the Supra you should buy for daily driving duties. Impacts felt way harsher on rough roads, to the level that I questioned whether or not GR went too far in its pursuit of hard-core performance. Meandering around town is clearly not what this car is meant for, so I point it toward the best roads southeast Michigan has to offer.

As always, the Supra proved to be a rocket when you put the hammer down. The claimed combination of 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque still felt like pessimistic numbers given the way the Michelin Pilot Super Sports move. In second, the rear skittered around a bit before the tires hooked up to catapult me forward. The party hardly slowed down as I found third gear, too, the single-turbo inline-six pulling hard all the way to its 6500-rpm redline.

I was a touch put off by the springy clutch-pedal feel, but everything else about this six-speed manual is dynamite. Hitting those two-three then three-two shifts through Michigan’s rolling hills over and over never got old. Toyota did such an excellent job poking and prodding the shifter to improve it over whatthat opting for the manual almost feels like a requirement.

Sure, the ZF-sourced eight-speed auto does the job exceptionally well, but the most engaging GR Supras will always be the six-speed sticks. One of my favorite things about the Supra over the years was just how squirmy and lively it felt under your right foot.

This zesty energy is just plain fun when excitement is the priority, but its short wheelbase unpredictability is just as easily a detractor when it comes to pure pace. The Final Edition changes attempt to cure some of this. That strengthened rubber really does bring a greater sense of solidity. The stronger front stabilizer bar and stronger underbody brace in the rear could be felt helping when I quickly changed direction.

Given a smooth road, the Final Edition felt undoubtedly better put together when I started approaching the limit. It cornered, and more important, transitioned between turns with less hesitation and uncertainty. On a bumpier road, the added stiffness could be a detractor, as the chassis bounces around with a less assuring contact patch.

And while Toyota says this special edition has unique differential control tuning, I found the rear was still ready to nip and snap whenever throttle applications grew a little greedy. Just as in other Supras, driving the Final Edition with pace is an all-immersive experience. I relish a car that makes you work for pace in this way, particularly when it comes to road driving.

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Sadly, I never drove the Final Edition on the track, but given these upgrades, I suspect it would be the best of the bunch. Toyota claims the larger ducktail carbon-fiber rear spoiler, front wheel-arch flaps, and higher front tire spats all contribute to greater downforce and a better aerodynamic balance at high speeds. Plus, larger Brembo brake discs than the standard car’s should help dissipate heat just a little bit better under higher circuit loadings.

The experience is a familiar one if you know the Supra well. I absolutely booked it through the straights, egged on by the addictive BMW powerplant, and thoroughly enjoyed the extra confidence of the Final Edition’s stiffening in corners.

It’s a shame Toyota never upgraded beyond the Pilot Super Sport tires to the Pilot Sport 4S summer rubber over the years, but I was still able to walk away from my friend tailing me in a new Honda Civic Type R.Stepping out afterward, I’m less than enthused about how Toyota tried to make the Final Edition stand out from an appearance perspective. My test car had the GT4 style pack, which includes an out-of-place “GR” sticker just ahead of the rear wheels.

The red mirror caps looked a bit tacky, and the matte black “Supra” badge on the rear could have come straight from Autozone. That said, the Undercover matte-black paint is a nice, exclusive touch if you’re a fan of matte paints. It’s even complemented with 19-inch matte-black wheels to complete the look. No, it’s not my FT-1 dream come to life—I’d need red like the concept car—but I can’t help but admire this car’s curves in its final form.

Is this Final Edition destined to be an all-time great? Sadly, I think not. Rather, it’s best to think of it as one of this fifth-generation’s highlight chapters. It’s technically the most serious and buttoned-down of all the variants, but it also brings some serious compromises on ride and everyday usability to ever-so slightly nudge performance forward.

It’s a shame extra power wasn’t on the table. As both the Toyota and its BMW Z4 twin leave us, the future of GR seems much brighter than when it arrived. We’ve got a newon the way! The GR GT is bringing a true flagship experience to the lineup.

And while not confirmed, a new Supra feels like an inevitability. I can only hope that these next projects are as teeming with energy and as sonorous as this MkV Supra’s inline-six is. I just happened across someone out for a cruise in their Z4 while testing and shooting the Supra. It only felt right to get both in the frame.