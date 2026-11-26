Several countries have developed and deployed early versions of air defense lasers against incoming drone threats.

Ukraine used a laser weapon to destroy a Russian drone for the first time in combat, according to a top Ukrainian official. The laser shot down a Russian Geran drone near an unspecified critical infrastructure site in the war-torn country, Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said in a post to social media on Wednesday.

Geran drones are Russia's domestically-made version of the Iranian-designed Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles , which Moscow has used extensively against Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Many militaries across the world are developing lasers to intercept cheap drones, rather than use expensive and scarce air defense missiles to knock them out of the sky.

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Ukraine says its air defense missile stockpiles have been drained in the face of heavy Russian bombardment of its critical energy sites and delays in deliveries of U.S.-made Patriot missiles. Two people were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight after Shahed drone strikes, the local mayor said on Thursday. Seven people were also injured in the Ukrainian capital during Russian ballistic missile attacks into the early hours of Thursday, according to Kyiv authorities.