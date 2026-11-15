Laser Jammer Legality: States Banning Devices That Block Police Speed Guns

Twelve states and DC have outlawed laser jammers as of 2025. Learn which states ban these infrared devices and explore legal alternatives like Waze.

Many motorists seek ways to evade speeding citations by utilizing electronic devices such as laser jammers. These tools emit infrared light signals designed to disrupt the laser speed guns operated by law enforcement officers. The interference provides drivers a critical window to reduce their vehicle speed before being pulled over by police. While this technology appears to offer a convenient solution for avoiding traffic violations, its legality is strictly limited across the United States.

Twelve States Prohibit Laser Jammer Usage

As of early 2025, twelve specific states have enacted laws prohibiting the use of laser jamming technology in both passenger and commercial vehicles. The states that have outlawed these devices include South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Nebraska, California, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. Additionally, the District of Washington has also banned the possession and use of these gadgets in vehicles within its jurisdiction. These regulations exist despite the fact that laser jammers remain legal under current federal law. The prohibition stems from the intentional design of these devices to tamper with official police equipment and help drivers avoid the consequences of speeding.

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Legal Alternatives To Radar Detectors

Some drivers prefer using radar detectors as an alternative to laser jammers to detect police presence. However, radar detectors are outlawed only in Virginia and the District of Washington as of 2025, according to Automoblog. These devices operate differently than laser jammers by simply alerting drivers when they sense radio waves emitted by radar guns. This alert system allows motorists to slow down before passing police vehicles, unlike laser jammers which actively interfere with the laser beam. Both types of devices are also prohibited on military bases and in commercial vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds. Drivers must navigate these specific restrictions based on their vehicle type and location.

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Free Navigation Apps Offer Speed Alerts

Motorists can utilize free navigation applications to avoid speeding tickets without employing illegal hardware. The Waze application presents user-provided entries to alert other app users about potential police presence along their route. This feature gives drivers time to slow down before they are targeted by laser guns or stopped by officers. Users can leverage these notifications in tandem with navigation features to feel more secure when traveling to unfamiliar destinations. This crowd-sourced intelligence serves as a direct digital substitute for physical jamming devices.

Google Maps Speedometer Features

Google Maps offers a less controversial method for managing vehicle speed through its integrated digital speedometer feature. The application reminds drivers of changing speed limits along their selected routes automatically. The built-in speedometer informs users if they are cruising too quickly, allowing them to reduce speed before police become a factor in the journey. These navigation apps function as free services that help drivers avoid breaching the speed limit. Drivers can rely on these digital tools to stay compliant with traffic laws without the need for extra, paid equipment that may be illegal in their state.