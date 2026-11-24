Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak praises young players like Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty as the team shows significant improvement despite a 4-7 record.

The Las Vegas Raiders are navigating a transitional period in the 2026 NFL season under head coach Klint Kubiak. The team holds a 4-7 record and sits in the midst of a second three-game losing streak of the year. Despite the poor standing, the organization views the current struggles as a necessary phase in developing a young roster that was rebuilt from the ground up.

Klint Kubiak Strategy Focuses on Player Development

Coach Klint Kubiak emphasizes that the primary goal for the Las Vegas Raiders this season is establishing a foundation for long-term success rather than securing immediate victories. The front office took a calculated risk by relying on rookies and second-year players to fill key roles after entering the 2026 season with the league's youngest and least experienced group. This approach was designed to identify sustainable talent after the team finished the previous year with the worst record in the NFL, earning the No. 1 overall draft pick.

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Kubiak acknowledges the tension between winning now and developing talent. He notes that while the team aims to win every game, mistakes from young players are an inevitable part of their growth process. The coaching staff prioritizes giving these athletes live repetitions to prepare them for future success. Kubiak stated that these growing pains are a fair trade-off for building a competitive team capable of sustained excellence in the coming years.

Rookies Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty Drive Progress

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Ashton Jeanty have been central figures in the Raiders' recent on-field improvements. Mendoza, wearing jersey number 15, has started games at quarterback, providing a steady presence for the offensive unit. Jeanty, jersey number 2, has been a reliable force in the running game, contributing significantly to the team's offensive production.

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These young players have helped the Las Vegas Raiders compete more effectively in their recent matchups. The offense has shown increased cohesion and reduced errors compared to the first five losses of the season. Mendoza and Jeanty have joined other members of the youth movement, including Jermod McCoy, to elevate the team's performance level. Their contributions suggest that the gamble on young talent is beginning to yield tangible results on the field.

Recent Losses to Seattle and Denver Signal Competitive Growth

The Las Vegas Raiders faced tough competition against the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos in consecutive weeks. Although the team lost both games, they displayed a level of competitiveness that was absent in earlier matches. These contests took place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The quality of play during these games indicates that the young roster is maturing rapidly.

The defense, particularly the backfield, has shown marked improvement in recent weeks. Mistakes that plagued the team earlier in the season have decreased, leading to more respectable outcomes. The Raiders have kept both games close until the very end, demonstrating that they can challenge elite teams. This progress suggests that the team is on the right trajectory, even if the win-loss record does not yet reflect their true potential.

Upcoming Matchup Against Cleveland Browns Tests Momentum

The Las Vegas Raiders will next face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. This game serves as a critical test for the team's continued development. A productive performance against Cleveland could validate the front office's strategy of investing in young talent. The team has a bye week immediately following this matchup, providing additional time for rest and strategic adjustments.

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If the Raiders can secure a win against the Browns, it would signal that the growing pains of the rebuild are subsiding. Coach Klint Kubiak and his staff remain committed to giving the young players the reps they need to succeed. The organization believes that the current struggles are an investment in a brighter future for the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.