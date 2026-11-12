Las Vegas Raiders Start Fernando Mendoza vs Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders begin their game against the Seattle Seahawks with rookie Fernando Mendoza as the starting quarterback, following the Kirk Cousins trade to Minnesota. Mendoza draws on faith and mentorship for his first NFL start.

The Las Vegas Raiders will start 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. This decision marks a significant shift in the team strategy after the franchise traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Young Star Takes Reins in Las Vegas

Mendoza has been the focal point of the Raiders franchise since the team confirmed him as their long-term choice. The former Indiana Hoosiers star has demonstrated a calm demeanor under pressure, notably during critical moments against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship game. He attributes his stability to his deep-rooted Christian faith, which he cites as a primary source of strength.

Also read Las Vegas Raiders name Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins trade

The 2026 No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft now faces his first regular-season start as an NFL franchise quarterback. Despite becoming a multi-millionaire nearly fifty times over, Mendoza maintains that his focus remains on faith, family, and football. He stated that his success is fundamentally tied to his spiritual foundation and his gratitude for the support received throughout his journey.

Cousins Mentorship Shapes Rookie Career

Kirk Cousins played a pivotal role in preparing Mendoza for this opportunity before departing for the Vikings. Cousins welcomed Mendoza into his household with open arms, extending kindness to Mendoza's family members, including Julie, Cooper, and Turner. The veteran quarterback shared unrestricted insights on film study and operational techniques, acting as a dedicated mentor rather than a competitor.

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Cousins taught Mendoza that they were competing with each other rather than against one another. This collaborative approach allowed the two to build a close bond and helped Mendoza develop the necessary skills for the professional level. Mendoza expressed heartfelt appreciation for the lessons learned regarding preparation and handling large moments without fear.

Raiders Coaching Staff Praises Development

Coaches Janocko, Kubiak, and Sullivan emphasize a philosophy of being prepared for every play, a mindset Mendoza absorbed during his time in the locker room. Assistant Coach Sullivan often references Spring Fernando to highlight the significant improvement Mendoza has achieved. Mendoza acknowledges his increased confidence in understanding NFL schemes and connecting with teammates while operating under center.

Personnel inside the Raiders building have quietly predicted Mendoza would be ready for this role for nearly three weeks. The coaching staff believes the young quarterback has grown every day, refining his mechanics and decision-making processes. They anticipate that Mendoza will apply the lessons from Cousins and the coaching staff as he transitions into this new chapter of his career.

Impact on Raiders Season Outlook

The decision to start Mendoza immediately puts the franchise on a new trajectory as they face a seasoned opponent. While the team had high expectations coming out of the draft, the internal assessments suggest Mendoza has exceeded early projections. The Raiders view this start as a crucial step in their development plan.

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Mendoza remains focused on the present moment, acknowledging that there is still substantial work to do despite his rapid rise. He intends to keep important priorities front and center while shutting out external distractions. His approach emphasizes continuous improvement and adherence to the core principles instilled by his mentors and coaches.