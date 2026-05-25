Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Moves and Future Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with a wide array of roster moves that have set in motion other potential roster-building tasks to be handled now and in the future. Raiders General Manager John Spytek has made moves that have positioned Las Vegas well for the future.

The Las Vegas Raiders ' offseason has been filled with a wide array of roster moves that have set in motion other potential roster-building tasks to be handled now and in the future.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek has made moves that have positioned Las Vegas well for the future. The Raiders selected safety Treydan Stukes in the second round of the NFL Draft and his former college teammate and fellow safety, Dalton Johnson. Both individually and in combination, the addition of Stukes and Johnson pointed to one pending issue.

Las Vegas will soon have to make a decision on safeties Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, as both are set to become free agents after the season. Stukes has quickly become a significant part of the Raiders' plans for the 2026 season, as he is another first-round talent on the field for Las Vegas. The rookie safety has begun making an impression as he tries to learn all he can, as quickly as he can.

The Raiders could keep Pola-Mao and Chinn, assuming they are not outbid by other teams. Based on Organized Team Activities, it is more than evident that the Raiders have room to get Pola-Mao, Chinn, and Stukes on the field at the same time. The addition of Stukes was initially seen as a move that gave the Raiders flexibility in other ways.

The Raiders' front office will be paying close attention to both players, as whatever happens with Pola-Mao and Chinn next offseason will impact the Raiders for years to come





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Las Vegas Raiders Offseason Moves Roster-Building Tasks John Spytek Treydan Stukes Dalton Johnson Safety Jeremy Chinn Isaiah Pola-Mao Organized Team Activities Flexibility Future Plans

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