Las Vegas Raiders finalize plans for Fernando Mendoza, first overall draft pick, in 2026 season

The text provides information on the Las Vegas Raiders' plan for their first overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza in their 2026 season. They have no immediate plans to rush him onto the field during his rookie season but expect him to start later. The coaching staff's hiring and signing a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins are part of the plan.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders have no plans on rushing No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza onto the field during his rookie season. He will be ready enough to play when called upon.

However, entering the 2026 season, he is not expected to start until later. The schedule near the middle of the season may make the Raiders' decision about when to start him easier or harder. Las Vegas' 2026 season will be surrounded by questions regarding Mendoza's first start during his rookie season. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before drafting Mendoza.

Cousins is a proven starter who can step in right away, giving Mendoza more time to develop





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Las Vegas Raiders Fernando Mendoza Kirk Cousins Rookie Minicamp Coaching Staff Hires Veteran Quarterback

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