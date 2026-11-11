Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Faces Reduced Role as Rookie Mike Washington Jr. Gains Snap Share

The Raiders' running back Ashton Jeanty has seen his workload shrink after rookie Mike Washington Jr. emerged, lowering Jeanty's fantasy output and early‑down opportunities.

In the midst of a grueling Week 10 NFL schedule, the Las Vegas Raiders' running back Ashton Jeanty has experienced a noticeable decline in his role, as rookie teammate Mike Washington Jr. has taken a larger share of the ball. The shift has impacted Jeanty's fantasy production and his involvement in early‑down, high‑leverage plays.

Jeanty's Usage Declines in a Roster Shake‑Up

Jeanty entered the season with a solid foundation, but recent games have shown a downward trend in his snap percentage. Over the last two outings, he averaged only 4.7 fantasy points per game, a figure that reflects his reduced touches and limited involvement in the Raiders' offensive scheme.

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The emergence of rookie Mike Washington Jr. has been a key factor in Jeanty's diminished workload. Washington's performance has earned him a larger share of the ball, cutting into Jeanty's snap count and overall touches. As a result, Jeanty has lost many of the early‑down opportunities that previously defined his role on the team.

Impact on Fantasy Football and Team Strategy

Fantasy managers looking to maximize points from the Raiders must now consider Jeanty's lower floor. His recent average of 4.7 points per game indicates a fragile baseline, especially when the team's offensive strategy leans toward a run‑heavy approach that favors Washington's skill set.

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The Raiders' coaching staff has emphasized a run‑heavy scheme, but the distribution of carries has shifted. Jeanty's limited snap share means he is less likely to be involved in the high‑pressure, early‑down situations that often yield big plays. This change has forced fantasy owners to reassess their lineup decisions for Week 10 and beyond.

Future Outlook for Jeanty and Washington

Looking ahead, the Raiders will continue to evaluate the balance between Jeanty and Washington. The coaching staff's focus on a run‑heavy offense suggests that Washington's role may expand further, potentially pushing Jeanty into a more specialized, situational role.

For Jeanty, maintaining a high level of performance in the limited opportunities he receives will be crucial. If he can capitalize on the occasional early‑down assignment, he may still provide value to fantasy lineups, but his overall contribution will likely remain below the level seen earlier in the season.

Implications for the Raiders' Offense

The Raiders' offensive strategy now hinges on Washington's ability to carry the bulk of the rushing load. Jeanty's reduced involvement could lead to a more predictable run game, potentially making it easier for opposing defenses to anticipate and counter the Raiders' ground attack.

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As the season progresses, the Raiders will need to adapt to the evolving dynamics between their two primary running backs. The coaching staff's decisions on snap distribution will play a pivotal role in determining the team's offensive success and the fantasy value of both players.