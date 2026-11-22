Max Verstappen will start on pole position in his pursuit of a third straight win on the Las Vegas Strip. Follow along for live updates in Sin City.

Kimi Antonelli was the fastest in qualifying, but a penalty will elevate Max Verstappen to pole position at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe 21st race of the 2026 season is set to get underway under the lights on the Las Vegas Strip. This is the fourth running of the race in Sin City and this year, the stage is set for drama. Wunderkind Kimi Antonelli, the 2026 champion, was the quickest in Friday’s qualifying, but will take a five-place grid penalty for a new power unit, leaving four-time champ Max Verstappen on pole position.

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Alongside him is Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, setting the stage for a chaotic opening lap between the two rivals. The cold track temperatures in Las Vegas should lead to an active race, filled with overtakes and very likely a crash or two. Plus, the celebrities will be out in full force all night long.reporter Zach Koons is on the ground in Vegas to bring you the latest updates, analysis, must-read stories and more as the action unfolds on track.

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Zach Koons is an editor and writer at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about College Football and Formula One. He joined SI as a Breaking and Trending News writer in February 2022 before joining the programming team in 2023. Koons previously worked at The Spun and interned for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He currently hosts the “Bleav in Northwestern” podcast and received a bachelor’s in journalism from Northwestern University.