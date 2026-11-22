Verstappen won in Vegas for the third time in four years, but with 35 lead changes and 352 overtakes, the Las Vegas Grand Prix was far from ordinary.

Max Verstappen started on pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday evening and held the lead at one point on every lap, but the race was far more thrilling than that would let on.

Verstappen qualified second and inherited pole after pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli received a five-place grid penalty. At the start, Max Verstappen took the lead from George Russell and kept his elbows out as he had the hardest spot on the track, punching through the crisp air with no help from a slipstream.

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On the second lap of the race, Russell, in a much faster Mercedes, passed Verstappen in the final corners coming off the Las Vegas Strip straight, then lost the lead before the first corner of the next lap. He would repeat this multiple times throughout the first half of the Grand Prix.

With Verstappen slowing the field behind him, the first 10 laps of the race found the top three within one second and the top ten within less than 4.5 seconds. On lap 20, Sergio Perez tried to make a pick on Rafeal Camera and the Haas, and Cadillac ended up tangled in the barrier, bringing out a full safety car.

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In a normal race, this would’ve neutralized the race, but with everyone still running bunched up, it just sent the field all together to the pits, leading to teams double-stacking against each other. Hamilton was the biggest loser at the pit stop, having to serve a 10-second penalty that was not yet shared with him for a battle with Norris that he thought was just.

Hamilton was kept out while everyone else pitted to clear space for Charles Leclerc and was told about his penalty. Under the safety car, Arvid Lindblad spun on cold tires to end his campaign for his first-ever podium. Arvid had his best starting spot of fifth for the Grand Prix and ran as high as third, while the Red Bulls on his sister team ran 1-2; he fell out of the points with the mistake.

Shortly after racing resumed, Isack Hadjar, who challenged his teammate Verstappen for the lead in the first half of the race and often put in the hardest position between the leader and the charging field, hit debris on the track and damaged his front wing. Hadjar pitted and finished outside the points as well.

With Red Bull and VCARB drivers out of contention, the door reopened for the Mercedes as Kimi Antonelli made his way into the picture following his grid drop, and Russell never left. With two laps to go, Antonelli led Russell as the teammate fought for second; in turn 5, Russell went for the pass, overcommitted, and slid into the barrier. Antonelli fell away from the lead battle on the penultimate lap with an internal issue and would come home fourth.

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In the mayhem, the McLarens saw their luck change at Las Vegas. Following this double disqualification while battling for the championship last year, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri walked away with a shocking first double podium of the season. Antonelli was followed by Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc in the points-paying positions. Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms.

She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.