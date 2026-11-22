Plus Carlos Sainz’s 250th GP, McLaren auctions its 2027 car, Qatar brings back maximum stint lengths, and GM prepares for F1’s new V8 era.

Alpine brought to an end its miserly run in Las Vegas as Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto classified fifth and sixth respectively. Gasly was rapid throughout the race in Las Vegas, firmly latched onto the lead at one point, and duked it out on the final lap against champion Kimi Antonelli.

“I honestly feel like we could have been on the podium, but we had to turn the power down throughout the race to manage our engine temperatures so we need to review why that was and what we can do better next time,” said Gasly. “Naturally, when you’re in the mix, you also want a bit more, but that’s a good feeling to have as you’re never fully satisfied and shows we were competitive this weekend,” he said.

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While one midfield team thrived, another nosedived, as a promising weekend for Racing Bulls unraveled. Liam Lawson suffered a fuel leak pre-race and had to start from the pit lane a lap down, condemning him to a long afternoon—the fastest lap of the race on the last lap scant reward for his efforts.

“Starting a lap down meant we were never really able to get back into the fight, so it ended up being quite a lonely race,” he said. Arvid Lindblad was in the front-running mix during the early stages, including a brief stint in third place, but while warming his tires behind the safety car he spun out of contention.

“I’m still struggling to understand exactly what happened,” said a naturally disheartened Lindblad. “I was warming up the tires when the Safety Car was out and as soon as I got on the throttle, the car just spun. Ultimately, it was my fault and I sincerely apologize to the team, as it was a huge opportunity lost.

”Audi has been upwardly mobile through much of the year, but there has been a recurring trend—its tendency to just miss out on the points. That scenario unfolded once more in Las Vegas as Nico Hulkenberg classified in 11th position, the 11th time this season that an Audi has done so. Hulkenberg headed Audi teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who slipped back at the restart, and he narrowly beat Haas’ Ollie Bearman after a fierce battle between the pair.

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It means status quo between Haas and Audi, separated by three points in the scrap for seventh in the championship. Carlos Sainz unexpectedly matched Williams’ best result of the season on the occasion of his 250th grand prix. Sainz hung onto the coattails of the elongated lead train and was in the mix for the lower points positions throughout. He then profited late on through George Russell’s error and Charles Leclerc’s time penalty to slot into eighth position.

“P8 might not seem much, but we delivered on track and executed a flawless race,” said Sainz. “I did the best start of the season and we took every chance that was available to us, making sure to save my battery when it mattered. ” As for the sister car of Alex Albon, he had an unusual sequence of events which conspired to deny him the chance to even start the race.

“He was warming the brakes on the laps to grid and the rears caught fire—when they did, they burned the safety tethers which stop the wheels coming away from the car in an accident,” explained team boss James Vowles. “Once those are damaged it means a complete suspension change, and we simply couldn’t do that before the race started. It was a travesty, because I know Alex would have been competitive.

”McLaren will once again auction its Formula 1 car before it is even launched. The squad’s MCL41, which will be unveiled in early 2027 for the forthcoming season, will go up for auction in Abu Dhabi, on the weekend of this year’s season finale. The winning bidder will receive an MCL41, complete with Mercedes power unit, and can choose the chassis raced by either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri. A delivery date for the winning bidder has not been communicated.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris driving their MCL40 Mercedes. A lucky bidder will get to pick their choice of MCL41 at Abu Dhabi, to be delivered in 2028. It replicates the auction McLaren undertook in December 2025, when its MCL40 was sold for $11.48m in advance of its unveiling, becoming the first Formula 1 car to be auctioned before being raced. That will not be delivered until 2028 owing to IP sensitivity.

Formula 1 drivers will effectively be mandated to make two stops at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix after Pirelli set maximum stint lengths. Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is especially demanding on tires, due to the energy loads, thermal stress, and tread wear, accentuated by the long-radius high-speed corners.

Each driver will not be permitted more than 27 laps on the same set of tires, an increase on the 25 laps it imposed at the 2025 grand prix, the increase possible owing to the lower load levels recorded on the new generation of cars and a reinforcement of the tire construction. The maximum stint lengths had a dramatic impact on last year’s race in Qatar, when McLaren opted to stay out during an early Safety Car period, effectively scuppering its prospects of taking the race victory.

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Paul Aron has left Alpine by mutual consent in order for the Estonian to pursue opportunities in other series. The 22-year-old, who was previously part of Mercedes’ junior team, was third in Formula 2 in 2024 but has not raced full-time since, opting instead to join Alpine as reserve. He took part in five FP1s with Alpine, alongside four with Sauber/Audi, but his pathway to a Formula 1 seat has been closed off owing to Alpine’s retention of Franco Colapinto.

Alpine has also more recently handed practice time to Gabriele Mini, while Audi has its junior Freddie Slater rising through the ranks. Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti will act as Alpine’s reserve—if required—for the remaining rounds. General Motors’ power unit debut is now poised for 2030 following the announcement of Formula 1’s return to V8s.

A 2.1-liter V8 turbo will form the foundation of the next engine cycle, which will come into effect in 2030, rather than 2031 as had been originally mooted. GM has been working on its own power unit, for Cadillac, and a date of 2029 had been tentatively earmarked, but the company is now set to align with the new rules from 2030.

“The agreed technical framework is an important step toward closer, more exciting racing, and we look forward to the final outcome," said GM President Mark Reuss. "We’re building GM PPU with the best people, tools, and facilities in place to develop our own power unit for Cadillac. As we’ve said before, our program will be ready for whatever direction the regulations dictate—and that remains true.

Our long-term commitment is clear: building a full American works future for Cadillac in Formula 1. ”F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski signed off from the series with victory in Las Vegas, her sixth of the season. Palmowski, who clinched the title in Austin, traded the lead in a battle against Alba Larsen, but reclaimed the authority and then kept her rival at bay throughout the 13-lap race.

Larsen, who won the first race of the weekend for her second race of the campaign, and championship runner-up Nina Gademan rounded out the podium positions. Palmowski, who has been named a fully fledged member of Red Bull’s junior program, will step up to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2027.13. Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, +28.843s, 016. Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team, +47.814s, 0Charles Leclerc received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Isack Hadjar received a 10-second time penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly under Safety Car conditions. U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels. Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself.

Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.