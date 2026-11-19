Las Vegas tops WalletHub's list of most sinful cities in America, with the second-most casinos per capita and the most adult entertainment options.

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As our loyal readers know, I am a huge fan of Las Vegas. There's something about Vegas that just hits different. It's a city that doesn't hide or shield what it is at its core. It's about gambling, vices, drinking and spending time with your significant other or your buddies.

It's as simplistic as it will ever get, in terms of tourism, and it allows people to create their own adventures. Well, those adventures might lead to some dicey behavior. View at a large neon casino entrance billboard sign at night at the Fremont Street promenade in Las Vegas, Nevada.its rankings of the most sinful cities in America this week, and I can't say I was shocked at all when Las Vegas took the top spot.

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The top five is rounded out by Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami. The biggest shock might be that Washington, D.C. checked in only at 38 in the rankings. It should probably be number two, based on the fact the slimiest people in America live there. Sin City has the second-most casinos per capita, driving many people to lose their money in a failed quest for quick riches and creating the fourth-highest share of residents with gambling problems.

In addition, Las Vegas has the most adult entertainment options per capita, and residents search Google for terms relating to strip clubs, affairs and pornographic content more than people in most other cities. Yeah, I'd say all that checks out. Although, I'd like it on the record that despite all my trips to Las Vegas, I have never stepped one inch inside of a Las Vegas strip club and never would. Not my cup of tea at all.

So, I can't speak to the experience at them, but I can certainly confirm there are a lot of them in Sin City. As for my plans for Vegas, it's a lot of blackjack, hitting up different bars, checking out new experiences and historical sites and just a lot of random exploring.