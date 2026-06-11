Las Culturistas Culture Awards: A Fever-Dream Variety Show with A-Listers, Reality TV Stars and Shrek

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards is a unique award show that celebrates the year's biggest pop culture moments and combines appreciation with poking fun at award shows. The show features A-listers, reality TV stars, and even Shrek, with categories like 'Real Housewives Award for Best Way to Start a Confrontation' and 'Pornhub Category We Would Never Click On.'

Bowen Yang, left, and Matt Rogers, creators of the Las Culturistas Culture Awards , pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. This year’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards , held at L.A’s United Theater and coming to Bravo and Peacock June 17, were the scene of a fever-dream variety show with A-listers, reality TV stars and Shrek .

"Las Culturistas" co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang discussed the show’s evolution and getting celebrities to participate. The duo say they grew up obsessed with award shows and their show is a mix of appreciation and poking fun at them. Shrek’s abs are more defined than some might expect. Or is it that the shade of his green skin makes them appear more chiseled under bright lights?

Maybe it’s just disorienting because no one anticipated gawking at his torso inside the historic downtown Los Angeles venue founded by Hollywood legends Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith. These are thoughts that swirl in one’s head while attending this year’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards ceremony, held on a recent Saturday night at the United Theater.

An offshoot of the show has hosted since 2016, the award show aims to celebrate the year’s biggest pop culture moments and plays like a fever dream more dazzling and deliciously random than a late-night scroll session on TikTok. After launching in 2022 as a live event outdoors at Lincoln Center, the guerrilla awards show reached TV screens for the first time last year.

This year’s ceremony, which will air June 17 on Bravo and stream on Peacock, coincides with the podcast’s 10th anniversary and features a kaleidoscopic array of attendees, including screen veterans like Lisa Kudrow and Will Ferrell, reality TV favorites like and "The Real Housewives of Dubai’s" Chanel Ayan, and anthropomorphic icons like Miss Piggy and a certain green ogre. And the prizes?

It’s the only place you can find categories like "Real Housewives Award for Best Way to Start a Confrontation," "Pornhub Category We Would Never Click On" and "Hilary Duff Award for Millennial Excellence.

" Over lunch at the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, Rogers and Yang discussed the show’s evolution. These are edited excerpts from the conversation





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Las Culturistas Culture Awards A-Listers Reality TV Stars Shrek Award Show Pop Culture Moments Fever-Dream Variety Show United Theater Lincoln Center Bravo Peacock Lisa Kudrow Will Ferrell Chanel Ayan Miss Piggy Green Ogre Categories Real Housewives Award For Best Way To Start A Pornhub Category We Would Never Click On Hilary Duff Award For Millennial Excellence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raising Resilient Adolescent Girls in a Digital CultureIn today’s digital culture, parenting adolescent girls is especially challenging. Some of the rules have changed; some have not. Here are helpful suggestions.

Read more »

Cannabis Hospitality Leading the Evolution of Cannabis CultureWe are at a time where cannabis hospitality is on the rise and people’s consumption is being guided by professionals through experience.

Read more »

Teyana Taylor to Receive Icon of the Year Award at 2026 BET AwardsTeyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year award at the upcoming 2026 BET Awards, which will air live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in L.A.

Read more »

Sofia Vergara Gets a Lift From Alexandre Birman Platforms at Culture Makers EventSofia Vergara hosts the Culture Makers Event alongside Jessica Alba and Nina Garcia on Monday in Beverly Hills wearing Alexandre Birman heels.

Read more »