Larsa Pippen Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis Following Matt Damon News

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen discloses her recent brain aneurysm diagnosis after seeing Matt Damon's update about his wife Luciana Barroso's 2024 surgery.

Reality television personality Larsa Pippen has publicly disclosed a serious medical diagnosis after receiving news of a brain aneurysm yesterday. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star shared the update via her Instagram Story on Thursday, marking a significant moment in her ongoing public health journey. Pippen reposted a recent headline regarding Matt Damon, who revealed earlier this week that his wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2024 and subsequently underwent surgery. The timing of Pippen's announcement coincides directly with the public discussion surrounding the Hollywood actor's family health scare.

Pippen Announces Diagnosis Following Damon Update

Pippen captioned her repost with a stark confirmation of her own medical status, stating, 'I get diagnosed with a brain aneurysm yesterday, and I wake up to this,' followed by the declaration, 'I'm sick.' This revelation highlights the sudden and often asymptomatic nature of the condition until symptoms arise or diagnostic scans occur. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines a brain aneurysm as a weak spot on a blood vessel in the brain that fills with blood and bulges out, pressing on the brain and nerves. The organization warns that if such an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause severe brain damage, induce a coma, or result in death, underscoring the gravity of Pippen's recent diagnosis.

Also read Matt Damon Wife Barroso Brain Aneurysm Oscars 2024 Afterparty

Comparison to Luciana Barroso Recovery

The connection between Pippen's diagnosis and the Damon family news is anchored in the recent public statements made by Matt Damon. The 56-year-old actor revealed in the current week that his wife, Luciana Barroso, age 50, fell ill in 2024 with a brain aneurysm. Despite undergoing surgery just a week prior to the 2025 Academy Awards, Barroso surprisingly attended the Oscars afterparties with her husband to celebrate his winning movie Oppenheimer. Damon noted that he had been prepared to skip the ceremony to remain home with his film producer wife, but she surprised him by insisting she was ready to leave the house once she felt well enough and regained her energy. He emphasized to GQ magazine that she is 'totally fine, thank God' despite the invasive procedure.

Context of Pippen's Previous Health Issues

This diagnosis adds a new layer to Pippen's previously documented health challenges and public statements regarding her physical well-being. Last year, the reality star revealed that an allergic reaction had significantly altered her appearance following a medical procedure. She disclosed that she experienced an unexpected allergic reaction to platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, during a facial treatment. PRP is a beauty treatment that utilizes a patient's own blood platelets to promote healing and tissue repair, according to Penn Medicine. Pippen addressed the swelling directly in an August 2025 video, telling her audience, 'my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn't look like that, so keep on hating guys,' correcting public speculation about her appearance.

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Family Background and Personal History

Larsa Pippen is widely known for her high-profile personal life and extensive family connections in both sports and entertainment. She is formerly married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, age 61, who famously played for the Chicago Bulls during his illustrious career. The couple shares four children: sons Scotty Pippen Jr., age 25, Preston Pippen, age 24, and Justin Pippen, age 21, along with daughter Sophia Pippen, age 17. Pippen's journey from Chicago to Miami has been chronicled across multiple television franchises, keeping her personal health struggles and family dynamics in the public eye.

Recent Dynamics with Kim Kardashian

The disclosure of Pippen's health crisis comes shortly after recent clarifications regarding her friendship with Kim Kardashian. In January, Kardashian addressed the fallout in their relationship during a two-part episode of her Khloe In Wonder Land podcast alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian stated, 'I love Larsa. I love her kids,' while explaining that their distance was a transition period during which Pippen was going through a divorce and Kardashian was dealing with personal issues regarding Kanye West. Kim acknowledged that they 'distanced ourselves for a little bit,' with Khloe noting that the friendship simply 'fizzled' as Pippen moved to Miami. This recent podcast revelation provides context to Pippen's social circle during this difficult medical time.