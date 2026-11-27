Diplomats punt on homicidal machines

The headline on an Associated Press headline this week had me gobsmacked: “Talks yield no pledge to rein in AI killer robots. ” Because it’s one thing to bemoan a nationwide airline ground stop likely caused by artificial intelligence overloading the air traffic control system.

Or it figuring out too many famous math problems. Or even to worry about that abstraction posited by some engineers, unfortunately in a good position to know, that AI will sooner rather than later find a way to end the pesky human race. But the talks referred to are dealing with a terrifying fact that is nothing like an abstraction.

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UN-organized diplomats had gathered in Geneva to discuss the fact that armed drones that can independently strike targets have already been deployed in skirmishes around the world. Take a minute to understand what “independently strike” means here. It means the machines themselves are making the decision about where to shoot their weapons. What buildings or vehicles to take out.