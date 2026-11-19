Actor Larry Poindexter, known for S.W.A.T. and Days of Our Lives, has died at 66 following a car accident in Studio City, ending a four-decade career.

Actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66, marking the end of a prolific four-decade career in Hollywood film and television. The tragic loss follows a serious traffic incident that occurred in his home neighborhood of Studio City, Los Angeles. His passing was confirmed by industry contacts and friends, closing a chapter on a career defined by memorable character roles.

Details of the Fatal Traffic Incident

Poindexter was struck by a car in his Studio City neighborhood four and a half days before his death. The accident occurred on a Friday night while the actor was crossing the street to pick up food. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital for urgent medical care.

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Doctors diagnosed Poindexter with broken ribs resulting from the impact. Medical professionals scheduled him for surgery to repair the damage to his chest cavity. Despite these interventions, his condition deteriorated, leading to his sudden death on the morning of the planned procedure.

Iconic Roles in S.W.A.T. and Television

Poindexter is best recognized by mainstream audiences for his portrayal of LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 action film S.W.A.T. He starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in this major feature production. His presence in the film remains one of his most visible public credits.

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His television work was equally extensive, particularly within the soap opera genre. Poindexter first joined Days of Our Lives as the character Ben Welch in 1984. He returned to the NBC series later, playing the role of Father Louis from 2014 to 2018.

Beyond soap operas, he completed a 23-episode run on the drama Santa Barbara. He also appeared in 12 episodes of the long-running series General Hospital. His versatility allowed him to secure significant recurring parts on shows like CBS' JAG as lawyer Dalton Lowne.

Extensive Guest Appearances and Music Career

Poindexter accumulated numerous guest spots across popular television series. His resume includes appearances on Friends, How I Met Your Mother, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Supernatural. MTV's The Hard Times of RJ Berger featured him as a series regular in his later television work.

His final on-screen credit came in Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer earlier in 2026. This recent role demonstrated his continued activity in the industry despite his advancing age. His career spanned generations of television and film production standards.

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Outside of acting, Poindexter pursued a parallel career in music. He served as the lead singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome during the 1990s. The group released their album Feel Free To Do So in 1995. This musical endeavor showcased his artistic range beyond the screen.

Personal Life and Industry Tributes

Poindexter also worked behind the camera as a producer. He served as a producer on The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre during the 2018-19 season. This Broadway production highlighted his involvement in live theater and major stage productions.

Fellow actor Patrick Labyorteaux shared a public tribute, noting their friendship dated back to the 1980s. Labyorteaux's statement reflected the long-standing connections Poindexter maintained throughout his life in the entertainment business. His colleagues remembered him as a dedicated professional and friend.

Poindexter leaves behind his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer. The couple shared a life together that supported his diverse artistic pursuits. They are also survived by their two sons. The family is grieving a loss that has resonated deeply within the acting community and among his fans worldwide.