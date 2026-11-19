Veteran actor Larry Poindexter passes away at age 66 following a pedestrian accident in Studio City. The beloved Days Of Our Lives star leaves behind a four-decade acting legacy.

Veteran television and film actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66. His passing occurred on Wednesday in a Los Angeles hospital, just days after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Studio City. The incident happened last Friday when Poindexter was walking to obtain food in the bustling district.

According to Deadline, the actor suffered severe injuries including broken ribs from the collision. He remained in critical condition during the week leading up to his death. Medical staff were preparing him for surgery to address his rib fractures when he passed away unexpectedly. The specific medical cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

Also read Larry Poindexter Dead: 'S.W.A.T.', 'JAG' Actor Was 66

Core Details Of The Fatal Accident

Police reports indicate that Larry Poindexter was a pedestrian at the time of the crash. He was navigating a crosswalk in Studio City, a neighborhood known for its media industry presence. The vehicle involved struck him while he was traveling on foot. No information has been provided regarding the driver or the specific circumstances leading to the impact. Authorities have not released any further details about the investigation at this time.

The accident occurred on a Friday, leaving Poindexter hospitalized for several days. He was scheduled to undergo surgical procedures to treat his injuries. The timing of his death, occurring the day before the expected surgery, has shocked colleagues and fans alike. The medical team had been working to stabilize his condition throughout the week.

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Family And Personal Life Updates

Larry Poindexter is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, who works as a casting director. They share twin sons who are also members of the family unit. The actor lived a private life away from the constant glare of celebrity culture. His surviving family has not issued a public statement regarding his passing. Fans and industry peers are offering condolences to the Kritzer family during this difficult time.

The actor was born in Dallas in 1959 to notable creative parents. His father was Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer H.R. Poindexter. His mother was opera singer Sue Ann Erdman. This artistic background likely influenced his decision to pursue a career in acting early in life.

A Four Decade Acting Career

Larry Poindexter built an extensive resume spanning more than forty years. He accumulated approximately two hundred film and television credits throughout his career. His first television appearance was in a 1982 episode of the series A New Day in Eden. He subsequently made guest appearances on popular shows such as Happy Days and CHiPs after relocating to Los Angeles.

His breakthrough role arrived in 1984 when he was cast as Ben Welch in the soap opera Days Of Our Lives. He portrayed the character for eight episodes. The show welcomed him back three decades later in 2014. He returned as Father Louis, a role he held until 2018. This long-running character became one of his most recognizable performances.

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Beyond television, Larry Poindexter achieved significant success in cinema. He is widely remembered for his role as LAPD Captain Thomas Fuller in the 2003 action film S.W.A.T. The movie starred Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell. His performance alongside these major stars cemented his status in the action genre.

He also appeared in numerous other high-profile productions. Viewers may recognize him from Friends, Supernatural, Weeds, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His versatility allowed him to transition smoothly between genres. From legal dramas to supernatural thrillers, he brought depth to every role he undertook.

Final Role And Industry Legacy

His most recent acting credit was a guest appearance in Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Netflix drama series was released earlier this year. This role served as his final performance before his untimely death. The production likely completed filming before the accident occurred.

The entertainment industry is now mourning the loss of a dedicated professional. Colleagues remember him as a skilled actor with a wide range. His work in Days Of Our Lives and General Hospital made him a familiar face to daytime viewers. His contributions to film and television will remain visible for years to come. No further information regarding a memorial service or tribute has been announced.