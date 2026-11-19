Veteran actor Larry Poindexter, known for roles in S.W.A.T. and General Hospital, has died at age 66 following a traffic accident in Los Angeles.

Veteran actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment industry. Poindexter, a recognizable character actor with a career spanning four decades, passed away on November 18 following a serious traffic collision. The incident occurred in his hometown of Los Angeles, where he had lived and worked for much of his life.

Details of the Studio City Traffic Collision

According to reports, Larry Poindexter was struck by a car while crossing a street in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 13. The accident happened when the actor was reportedly heading out to pick up food. He was immediately transported to a hospital with significant injuries, including broken ribs. Medical staff prepared him for surgery, but Poindexter died suddenly before the procedure could take place. The official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed as of this writing.

Also read Larry Poindexter, S.W.A.T. Actor, Dies at 66 After Car Accident

A Prolific Career Across Television and Film

Throughout his extensive career, Larry Poindexter appeared in nearly 200 projects, becoming a familiar face to television audiences. He began his on-screen acting career in the early 1980s, with his first screen credit appearing in the 1983 television movie Thursday's Child. His early work included playing Ben Welch in the soap opera General Hospital in 1984. He returned to the series decades later as Father Louis, appearing from 2014 to 2018. Other notable soap opera roles include playing Dr. Asher Thomas in General Hospital and Justin Moore in Santa Barbara.

Notable Roles in S.W.A.T. and Popular Series

One of the most recognizable film roles for Larry Poindexter came in the 2003 action movie S.W.A.T., where he played LAPD Captain Tom Fuller. He shared the screen alongside major stars such as Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in the film. His television credits also include playing Dalton Lowne in the military drama JAG and Rick Berger in MTV's The Hard Times of RJ Berger. Over the years, he made guest appearances in numerous popular series, including Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother, Supernatural, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

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Music, Theater, and Broadway Contributions

Beyond his work as an actor, Larry Poindexter pursued music as the lead singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome. The band released the album Feel Free to Do So in 1995. He also maintained a strong presence in theater, helping to develop the Broadway musical The Cher Show, where he served as an executive producer. In 2024, he made his New York stage debut in the play Fatherland, demonstrating his continued commitment to live performance.

Surviving Family and Industry Tributes

Larry Poindexter leaves behind his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons. The news of his passing has led to an outpouring of sympathy from colleagues and fans alike. ComingSoon has sent condolences to Poindexter's friends and family during this difficult time. His legacy as a versatile character actor who contributed to both daytime television and major motion pictures remains a significant part of the entertainment industry's history.