Larry Kudlow Calls for Jensen Huang Resignation Amid Nvidia Espionage Probe

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow urges Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to step down as national security concerns mount regarding a suspected Chinese spy and chip smuggling allegations.

FOX BUSINESS host and former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow publicly demanded that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resign from his position. Kudlow issued this call to action on Tuesday, arguing that mounting national security concerns and allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy have rendered Huang's continued leadership of the semiconductor giant untenable. The former adviser stated that Huang should voluntarily step aside immediately while Nvidia's board of directors and federal authorities investigate his relationship with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Kudlow emphasized that there are also serious questions surrounding the possible smuggling of advanced American semiconductors to China, which further complicates Huang's executive role.

Kudlow Demands Huang Resign Over Espionage Allegations

During his opening commentary on Kudlow, Larry Kudlow stated that the very least that should happen is for Mr. Huang to exercise common sense and step down from his positions at Nvidia, including the role of chief executive. The demand follows revelations that Jensen Huang acknowledged on Sunday having an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a major customer of Nvidia, raising immediate questions about potential conflicts of interest and security vulnerabilities. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly believe that Alice Huang was working on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security during her time in the business. This connection has triggered a high-stakes inquiry into whether corporate secrets were compromised.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Security Investigation

Nvidia's board of directors announced on Sunday that it had launched an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry will be overseen by independent directors and outside counsel to ensure transparency and thoroughness. Despite the gravity of the allegations, the board stated it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised at this stage. It also expressed confidence in Jensen Huang's leadership capabilities and noted that he was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The company is balancing the need for rigorous scrutiny with the preservation of its operational stability and market position.

Marco Rubio Briefed Trump on Intelligence Memo Concerns

Larry Kudlow pointed to reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the preparation of a classified intelligence memorandum warning senior administration officials about Jensen Huang's relationship with the suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Rubio reportedly briefed President Donald Trump personally about this intelligence during the president's trip to China in May. This high-level political involvement underscores the severity of the national security implications for the technology sector. The controversy has also raised questions about Megaspeed, which has been investigated over suspicions that advanced Nvidia chips were illegally diverted to China. Kudlow cited these chip-smuggling allegations as another critical reason Huang should relinquish his leadership positions while investigations proceed.

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Scandal Threatens AI Industry Confidence and Public Trust

Beyond the immediate national security questions, Larry Kudlow warned that the scandal threatens to undermine public confidence in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry. He stated that Mr. Huang is going to wind up giving the whole AI revolution a very bad name, pointing to growing bipartisan opposition to data centers and public concerns about artificial intelligence. Kudlow acknowledged that Huang had previously served as an effective advocate for the technology, but said the revelations had changed that assessment. He argued that while Mr. Huang was a good spokesperson for the AI revolution, the honeypot and national security revelations have disqualified him from that role. This shift in perception could impact investor sentiment and regulatory approaches to AI development.

Congressional Scrutiny and Competitor Advantages Highlighted

Kudlow also warned that incoming Democratic majorities in the House and Senate are likely to subject Jensen Huang to aggressive congressional scrutiny. The controversy has already attracted attention on Capitol Hill, with Republican chairmen of three House committees requesting that Huang appear for a closed-door briefing about Nvidia's security procedures and his interactions with Alice Huang. Kudlow stressed that Huang's departure would not threaten the future of artificial intelligence, pointing to technological advances by competitors including Google, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Micron. The former director of the White House National Economic Council emphasized that he was not seeking to prejudge the investigations or determine Huang's guilt. He simply suggested that Huang set an example of integrity, character, and patriotism. Kudlow concluded that now is the time for him to step down while all these investigations occur, letting the chips fall where they may.