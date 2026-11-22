Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his office after releasing Jahmir Harris, who was subsequently charged in another murder, amid rising legal challenges to his exoneration strategy.

District Attorney Larry Krasner recently faced intense scrutiny regarding the Conviction Integrity Unit he established to review old cases for miscarriages of justice. This examination centers on the complex case of Jahmir Harris, a man Krasner's office helped exonerate from a murder conviction, only for Harris to be subsequently charged in a new homicide.

Harris Released After Eight-Year Imprisonment

In 2021, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the dropping of murder charges against Jahmir Harris. Harris had been convicted of shooting a South Philadelphia man with 17 bullets while his 5-year-old son watched the event unfold. He served eight years in prison before prosecutors determined that evidence pointing to another possible suspect was withheld from his defense attorneys. Krasner stated this withheld evidence might have led to a not-guilty verdict at trial.

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Upon announcing Harris' release, Krasner highlighted the work of his Conviction Integrity Unit, which he created shortly after taking office four years earlier. He described this unit as a national model designed to review old cases and identify injustices. At that time, Harris was the 19th person released from prison after prosecutors offered a concession, agreeing with the defense that new evidence showed a conviction was unconstitutional.

Surging Concessions Spark Legal and Financial Reckoning

The number of concessions during Krasner's tenure has grown significantly to 75, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. This rise in overturned convictions has triggered substantial legal and financial consequences for the city. Many of the men released through this process have sued the city for the time they spent in prison.

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Philadelphia has paid out nearly $144 million to 46 men who received settlements. The payouts range from $200,000 to nearly $13 million per individual, according to data provided by the law department. In August 2021, five months after his release, Harris filed a suit alleging malicious prosecution against five police officers involved in his original arrest investigation. However, his legal journey took a sharp turn shortly thereafter.

New Murder Charges Emerge Months After Exoneration

Fourteen months after filing his civil suit, Jahmir Harris found himself in court for a completely different reason. He was charged with playing a role in a new murder case. Harris is currently in federal prison awaiting trial on this new charge. This development has become a focal point for critics of the district attorney's office.

Critics point to the Harris episode as emblematic of what they describe as a rushed and careless approach to reversing wrongful convictions. State and federal judges have found that prosecutors have repeatedly lied and cut corners in several cases. A federal judge disbarred one assistant district attorney for misleading a judge, and another law license was suspended for three years for similar misconduct.

Systemic Challenges Within the District Attorney's Office

The legal fallout has extended to the highest levels of oversight. The state Supreme Court cited numerous instances of untrustworthy concessions and lack of candor, granting the state attorney general the right to intervene in future concessions. Another federal judge referred Krasner and a supervisor to the U.S. Attorney's Office after testimony raised specters of obstruction and perjury.

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This intense pressure prompted three assistant district attorneys in Krasner's office to resign. Federal prosecutors reportedly launched an inquiry, sending subpoenas to the district attorney's office. Despite these challenges, Krasner maintains he has done nothing wrong and claims the pushback is politically motivated. He stated that no jury would find him guilty of anything.

Evaluating the Impact on Justice and Public Safety

The central question remains whether Krasner's quest to end mass incarceration has balanced the scales of justice or resulted in the release of dangerous individuals. Krasner remains unapologetic about his office's handling of the Harris matter. He wrote that Harris is likely innocent of the first murder but more than likely guilty of the second.

Krasner characterized the original police investigation and prosecution as deeply flawed, noting they occurred before he became district attorney. However, reviews and interviews suggest the office may have released a man convicted of one murder, who then appeared to be involved in another. This case provides a critical window into the mechanisms of Krasner's exoneration efforts and their real-world consequences.