Friends actor Larry Hankin was spotted dining with director Kyle Misak in Venice, Los Angeles, as he approaches his 89th birthday on December 7, reflecting on his seven-decade career.

Acclaimed character actor Larry Hankin was recently photographed dining in Los Angeles just weeks before celebrating his 89th birthday on December 7. The veteran performer stepped out at the restaurant Zinque in the Venice neighborhood alongside 32-year-old director Kyle Misak. Hankin arrived for the outing wearing a black bomber jacket and patch-covered blue jeans, accessorized with dark aviator sunglasses and sporting his signature white goatee. The New York native, who hails from Queens, attended Far Rockaway High School before enrolling at Syracuse University, has maintained a consistent presence in Hollywood for over seven decades.

Hankin Celebrates Career Milestone With Misak

Larry Hankin recently made the rare move of eating out at the restaurant Zinque in LA's Venice neighborhood with director Kyle Misak. This outing served as a precursor to his upcoming 89th birthday celebration on December 7, marking another year in a career that began in the 1960s. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Hankin for comment regarding the dinner and his reflections on his longevity in the entertainment industry. Despite his advanced age, Hankin continues to engage with industry peers, demonstrating the enduring nature of his professional relationships in Hollywood.

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Famous Roles In Friends And Breaking Bad

While Larry Hankin boasts an extensive filmography, he remains most widely recognized for his recurring role as the ornery neighbor Mr. Heckles on the hit sitcom Friends. He appeared in five episodes across the first three seasons of the series, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. In more recent years, Hankin reprised his role as Old Joe, a junkyard owner, in the Breaking Bad film El Camino. He also made appearances in television dramas such as Matlock and the action film Pain & Gain, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson, showcasing his versatility across genres and decades of television and cinema history.

Seinfeld Audition And Kramer Role Origin Story

Larry Hankin once auditioned for the iconic role of Cosmo Kramer on the sitcom Seinfeld, which ultimately went to Michael Richards. Other actors considered for the part included Eugene Levy, Hector Elizondo, and Joe Pesci. Hankin later appeared on the fourth season of Seinfeld in May 1993, playing a fictional Kramer named Tom Pepper in an episode titled The Pilot. He revealed to Cracked magazine in 2023 that Michael Richards specifically requested Hankin for the role, stating, 'If you're going to get someone to imitate me, get Larry.' Hankin noted that he and Richards are both tall and looked alike, leading them to audition for many of the same parts throughout their careers.

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Hankin Reflects On Enduring Popularity And Legacy

In 2019, Larry Hankin told PopGeeks that Friends remains more popular now than it was during its original run in the 1990s. He observed that teenagers are now his fans again, noting that his original fans have aged and brought their children to meet him, a development he described as blowing his mind. His extensive credits include appearances in major 1990s films such as Home Alone, Pretty Woman, Money Talks, Vegas Vacation, and Billy Madison. Earlier roles in the 1980s included Planes, Trains & Automobiles, She's Having a Baby, Running Scared, and Annie, while 1970s highlights included Escape from Alcatraz with Clint Eastwood and The Jerk.

Throughout his seven-decade career, Larry Hankin has worked alongside show business heavyweights including Clint Eastwood and Kevin Bacon. His television credits span numerous hit series such as ER, Malcolm in the Middle, My Name Is Earl, Joan of Arcadia, Seinfeld, Home Improvement, Party of Five, Step by Step, Married... with Children, and Star Trek: Voyager. He also appeared in 1980s shows like Newhart, Family Ties, Hill Street Blues, ALF, Amazing Stories, Mr Belvedere, and Matlock, as well as 1970s series such as Eight Is Enough, Benson, Laverne & Shirley, and Lou Grant. In recent years, Hankin has continued to act in motion pictures including Bad Haircut, A Cell Phone Movie, The Invisible Raptor, and I Hear the Trees Whispering, maintaining his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.