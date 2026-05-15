LARRY H. MILLER UTAH SUMMER GAMES - A FAMILY AFFAIR FOR MARVIN MELVILEA, A'WILD RIDE' FOR RAD MARTINEZ, AND A MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE FOR JANE HEDENGREN

The Utah Summer Games provide an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and experience a competitive environment, regardless of their level. The event has evolved significantly since its inception and has inspired numerous young athletes to pursue sports and find their abilities.

Dixie High star lacrosse athlete loses his arm in accident, but not his spirit to compete 2-time Olympian Marvin Melville still hitting the slopes at 90 years old in what has been a family affair Former MMA fighter Rad Martinez's journey has been a 'wild ride,' but he's embraced life's punches to help others'Once in a lifetime' runner, Timpview's Jane Hedengren, redefines 'what's possible with belief'For 32 years, wives of BYU coaches have helped Patti Edwards 'bless' underprivileged children at ChristmasCEDAR CITY — What do a runaway tiger, two Olympians and a southern Utah city have in common?

They've all been a part of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. Since its inception in 1986, the event has drawn a diverse field of athletes of all ages and skill levels. Today, it's considered one of the nation's top amateur sports festivals. Held annually in Cedar City during the first week of June, the Utah Games feature all the pomp and circumstance of the Olympics





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Utah Summer Games Olympic Experience Family Affair Two-Time Olympian Inspirating Journey Once In A Lifetime Run Sports Festival Competitive Brackets Athletes Of All Abilities

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